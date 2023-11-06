NHL Buzz: Duchene out for Stars against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs

Nicholas Robertson will make his season-debut Monday when the Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NHLN, BSSUN).

The 22-year-old forward, who was selected No. 53 by the Maple Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft, was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday.

“I played down there like 20 minutes, on power play and in key situations, so with that you get a lot of touches and a lot of confidence and you produce so I’m happy with that,” Robertson said.

One of the final cuts out of training camp, Robertson has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in nine AHL games this season. He last played in the NHL on Dec. 8, 2022, against the Los Angeles Kings when he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury.

He is expected to play left wing on a line with center Max Domi and right wing Calle Jarnkrok.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the fact we haven’t got enough offense coming out of our bottom six in particular,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. “When Nick has come up in the past, he’s spent most of his time playing with John Tavares and William Nylander but now we’re changing the mix in our third group with Domi going in the middle. It’s a chance to try to get a little more offense, not just about goals but time on offense, playing in the offensive zone, winning shifts, sustaining shifts, having energy and pace and Nick has the ability to do those things.”

Jake McCabe will miss his fifth straight game because of a groin injury sustained 10 seconds in to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars on October 26.

The defenseman skated on a pairing with John Klingberg on Sunday in his first full practice since sustaining the injury and participated in Toronto’s optional morning skate Monday.

“He’s coming along but he’s not available tonight,” Keefe said.

Defenseman Simon Benoit will make his Maple Leafs debut, replacing Max Lajoie, who played 4:54 and was -1 in his Maple Leafs debut in a 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs remain without defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Conor Timmins, who are each on long term injured reserve. -- Dave McCarthy