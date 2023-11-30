NHL Buzz: Schwartz on injured reserve for Kraken with lower-body injury

Vilardi could return for Jets; Johnson recalled by Blue Jackets; Greenway likely back for Sabres

11-30 Jaden Scwartz SEA BUZZ

© Michael Reaves/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of a lower-body injury and will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW).

"Not available today," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "We still have some further evaluation to do but he's not available today and we will update it a little bit more. It's not a day-to-day situation we don't believe but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

The forward left a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday early in the third period after taking a shot off his foot. He had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in 9:33 in the game.

"That's the nature of the game, he's a guy that is important to us but now we've got opportunity for somebody else and collectively the group has to fill in those holes and overcome his absence here for a little while," Hakstol said.

Schwartz, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games, has gone without a point in each of his past five games and has one point in his past eight games.

Marian Studenic will make his debut for the Kraken, replacing Schwartz in the lineup. Studenic has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 15 games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The forward struggled with three points (one goal, two assists) in eight NHL games this season before being assigned to the AHL, where he had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 10 games.

The No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnson has 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 96 NHL games.

The Blue Jackets also placed defenseman Damon Severson on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19. He sustained an oblique injury in a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and is expected to be out six weeks. Severson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games this season.

Columbus hosts the Ottawa Senators on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS).

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi was activated off injured reserve and could return for the Jets against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).

The forward has missed 18 games since sustaining a sprained MCL in his right knee in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17.

Vilardi has one assist in three games with Winnipeg this season. He was acquired from the Kings as part of the trade that sent forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles on June 27.

Vilardi set NHL career-highs with 23 goals, 18 assists and 41 points in 63 regular-season games and had four points (two goals, two assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games with Los Angeles last season.

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway likely will return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B).

The forward was back at practice Wednesday after missing three games because of a personal matter.

"I think he's a legitimate option for St. Louis. He looked very good," coach Don Granato said Wednesday. "I've talked to him each and every day, and I think he's comfortable and I think I am, but he's had one practice today so it will be based on that as opposed to something else. In all likelihood, he'll be in the lineup tomorrow."

Greenway has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games. To open a roster spot, the Sabres assigned Jiri Kulich to Rochester of the American Hockey League. -- Heather Engel

Latest News

Toronto Maple Leafs Mark Giordano injury status broken finger

Giordano week to week for Maple Leafs with broken finger
NHL betting odds for November 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 30
NHL On Tap News and Notes November 30

NHL On Tap: McDavid leads Oilers into Winnipeg climbing scoring race
Women in Hockey: Katie Guay

Women in Hockey: Katie Guay
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings game recap November 29

Lindgren makes 38 saves, Capitals end Kings’ 5-game win streak
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Detroit Red Wings New York Rangers game recap November 29

Vesey, Rangers rally in 3rd to defeat Red Wings
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Top defensemen to watch this season in NCAA

On Campus: Top defensemen to watch this season
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 30

Super 16: Rangers take top spot; Kings, Avalanche on rise
Trophy tracker best goalie Canucks Demko early favorite

Trophy Tracker: Demko early leader for Vezina as top goalie
Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 29

Canadiens score twice late in 3rd, defeat Blue Jackets
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days