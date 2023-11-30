NHL Buzz: Schwartz on injured reserve for Kraken with lower-body injury

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of a lower-body injury and will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, ROOT-NW).

"Not available today," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. "We still have some further evaluation to do but he's not available today and we will update it a little bit more. It's not a day-to-day situation we don't believe but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

The forward left a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday early in the third period after taking a shot off his foot. He had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in 9:33 in the game.

"That's the nature of the game, he's a guy that is important to us but now we've got opportunity for somebody else and collectively the group has to fill in those holes and overcome his absence here for a little while," Hakstol said.

Schwartz, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games, has gone without a point in each of his past five games and has one point in his past eight games.

Marian Studenic will make his debut for the Kraken, replacing Schwartz in the lineup. Studenic has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 15 games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The forward struggled with three points (one goal, two assists) in eight NHL games this season before being assigned to the AHL, where he had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 10 games.

The No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Johnson has 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 96 NHL games.

The Blue Jackets also placed defenseman Damon Severson on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19. He sustained an oblique injury in a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and is expected to be out six weeks. Severson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 19 games this season.

Columbus hosts the Ottawa Senators on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS).

Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi was activated off injured reserve and could return for the Jets against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).

The forward has missed 18 games since sustaining a sprained MCL in his right knee in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 17.

Vilardi has one assist in three games with Winnipeg this season. He was acquired from the Kings as part of the trade that sent forward Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles on June 27.

Vilardi set NHL career-highs with 23 goals, 18 assists and 41 points in 63 regular-season games and had four points (two goals, two assists) in five Stanley Cup Playoff games with Los Angeles last season.

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway likely will return to the lineup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B).

The forward was back at practice Wednesday after missing three games because of a personal matter.

"I think he's a legitimate option for St. Louis. He looked very good," coach Don Granato said Wednesday. "I've talked to him each and every day, and I think he's comfortable and I think I am, but he's had one practice today so it will be based on that as opposed to something else. In all likelihood, he'll be in the lineup tomorrow."

Greenway has six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games. To open a roster spot, the Sabres assigned Jiri Kulich to Rochester of the American Hockey League. -- Heather Engel