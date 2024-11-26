NHL Buzz: Thompson ‘ready to go’ for Sabres on Wednesday

Buffalo Sabres

Tage Thompson said he’s ready to return from a lower-body injury when the Sabres host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B).

The center missed five games after he was injured Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. He played one shift in the second period before leaving the game.

“I think just taking that week to make sure I was 100 percent and make sure it's not something that's going to nag the rest of the season,” Thompson said after practice Tuesday. “So, feeling good, had a good day today and ready to go tomorrow.”

Thompson, who leads Buffalo with 11 goals and is third with 18 points in 16 games, skated in his usual spot between forwards Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka and took full repetitions on the top power-play unit Tuesday.

He told the coaching staff he was ready to play if he was needed Saturday, a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks, but with three games in four days out west and no practice time, the Sabres (11-9-1) opted to hold off.

“You go into that last couple games and you’re not practicing as a team, you didn't practice in between, it was going to be hard to evaluate really where he was at,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

Buffalo went 4-1-0 in Thompson’s absence, including a three-game sweep of their California trip.

“I just love the compete and the will to not give up, especially being down in a couple of those games, clawing our way back,” Thompson said. “I think it just speaks to the character of our guys in our room, and I think there's obviously no doubt from the guys inside these walls that we can do something special, so it's just being consistent.”

Jordan Greenway remains out with a mid-body injury. Ruff said the forward, who has missed four games, had “a procedure that could possibly help” the injury and that they’ll know more “within the next couple days, and then we’ll see where he’s at.” -- Heather Engel