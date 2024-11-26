Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Thompson ‘ready to go’ for Sabres on Wednesday
Domi to miss 3rd straight game for Maple Leafs; Zub placed on LTIR by Senators
Buffalo Sabres
Tage Thompson said he’s ready to return from a lower-body injury when the Sabres host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MSG-B).
The center missed five games after he was injured Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. He played one shift in the second period before leaving the game.
“I think just taking that week to make sure I was 100 percent and make sure it's not something that's going to nag the rest of the season,” Thompson said after practice Tuesday. “So, feeling good, had a good day today and ready to go tomorrow.”
Thompson, who leads Buffalo with 11 goals and is third with 18 points in 16 games, skated in his usual spot between forwards Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka and took full repetitions on the top power-play unit Tuesday.
He told the coaching staff he was ready to play if he was needed Saturday, a 4-2 win at the San Jose Sharks, but with three games in four days out west and no practice time, the Sabres (11-9-1) opted to hold off.
“You go into that last couple games and you’re not practicing as a team, you didn't practice in between, it was going to be hard to evaluate really where he was at,” coach Lindy Ruff said.
Buffalo went 4-1-0 in Thompson’s absence, including a three-game sweep of their California trip.
“I just love the compete and the will to not give up, especially being down in a couple of those games, clawing our way back,” Thompson said. “I think it just speaks to the character of our guys in our room, and I think there's obviously no doubt from the guys inside these walls that we can do something special, so it's just being consistent.”
Jordan Greenway remains out with a mid-body injury. Ruff said the forward, who has missed four games, had “a procedure that could possibly help” the injury and that they’ll know more “within the next couple days, and then we’ll see where he’s at.” -- Heather Engel
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Domi will miss his third straight game when the Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNW, SN1) because of a lower-body injury.
The forward will not travel on Toronto’s two game road trip that concludes at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Domi, who has six assists in 19 games, did not practice Monday.
“Still recovering now,” coach Craig Berube said. “No ice yet.”
Matthew Knies, who left a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 20 with an upper-body injury, was a full participant in practice Monday but wore a noncontact jersey and did not participate in line rushes.
The forward, who has 12 points (eight goals, four assists in 20 games, is not expected to play against the Panthers.
“It was great,” Berube said. “He’s good, he’s practicing. Hopefully he keeps progressing in the right way. We will get him on the ice again tomorrow and see where he’s at.”
Defenseman Dakota Mermis participated in his first full practice this season since breaking his jaw during training camp, replacing Jake McCabe on a pair with Chris Tanev.
McCabe (maintenance) did not practice but is expected to play Wednesday. -- Dave McCarthy
Ottawa Senators
Artem Zub was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Senators on Tuesday because of a fracture in his foot.
The defenseman was injured blocking a shot during a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, though he finished the game. It’s the second significant injury Zub has dealt with this season. He missed nine games because of a concussion.
Zub was replaced by Travis Hamonic on the first pair for the Senators’ 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday.
"It [stinks]. He's had some bad luck in the past few months,” Zub’s defense partner Jake Sanderson said. “I feel for him for sure, but he's a tough guy and I know he'll be back soon."
Zub has two assists and is averaging 18:19 of ice time in 11 games this season.
Ottawa recalled defenseman Donovan Sebrango from Belleville of the American Hockey League. -- Callum Fraser
Montreal Canadiens
Patrik Laine participated in the morning skate but will not play against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16).
The forward practiced in a regular jersey Monday for the first time since sustaining a sprained left knee in a preseason game Sept. 28. Laine was expected to be out 2-3 months after he collided with Cedric Pare of the Maple Leafs at Bell Centre in Montreal. He opted not to have surgery and began skating again Nov. 6.
"I expect it's going to take him a little while to get back into it," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Nov. 20. "You don't know exactly what it will be, is it a game? Is it two weeks? You don't know, so we'll see how it progresses."
Forward Joshua Roy was recalled from Laval of the AHL and is expected to play Tuesday on a line with Emil Heineman and Jake Evans.
Laine, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19 with a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Jordan Harris, was limited to 18 games last season, the last coming Dec. 14, 2023, because of a broken clavicle. He had nine points (six goals, three assists).
Laine began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 and was cleared from the program July 26.
He scored 44 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18, but had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season and has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed July 22, 2022.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Blake Lizotte could return from a concussion when the Penguins host the Canucks on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP).
The forward has missed five games since taking a puck to the face from teammate Drew O'Connor in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 13.
Lizotte and forward Cody Glass, who has missed eight games with a concussion, took full contact for the first time in practice Tuesday, coach Mike Sullivan said. Lizotte was third-line center; Glass did not take line rushes.
“The fact that they’re full contact is the next progression to the return-to-play process,” Sullivan said. “It’s the final step.”
Lizotte has two goals in seven games after signing a two-year, $3.7 million contract ($1.85 million average annual value) with Pittsburgh on July 1.
Glass, who was acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on Aug. 13, wore a tinted visor the past two practices. He has four assists in 14 games.
“I’m getting closer,” Glass said. "A little bit (of symptoms) left over, but I’m just trying to take it one day at a time. Can’t really rush it. I’m a person. I have a family, so I need to be sure that I’m ready to go when I’m back.
“[The visor] does help, especially with bright lights and stuff like it. It kind of makes it a little bit easier. Less squinting out there. That’s something that I had trouble with early on. It’s helped a lot since I’ve been on the ice. Just a little bit left to go.” -- Wes Crosby
New York Rangers
Chris Kreider is day to day with an upper-body injury and did not participate in an optional practice Tuesday after missing a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday.
The forward played 16:04 in New York’s 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He has nine goals in 19 games this season.
Matt Rempe was returned to Hartford of the AHL after playing 9:26 Monday. The forward does not have a point in four NHL games this season.
The Rangers recalled defenseman Chad Ruhwedel from Hartford on Tuesday.
Forward Brett Berard had an assist and played 11:13 in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old, who had 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 16 games for Hartford, was a fifth-round pick (No. 134) by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Draft.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane did not play for the Red Wings in their 4-2 win at the New York Islanders on Monday because of an upper-body injury.
The 36-year-old forward did not practice Sunday. Kane has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 20 games after signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings on June 30.
Kane played 16:23 in a 2-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
“'Patty' will need another day,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said after the morning skate. “It’s probably a day-to-day situation.”
Joe Veleno played with Kane unavailable Monday. Veleno had one shot on goal and was plus-1 in 9:18 of ice time. -- Stefen Rosner
San Jose Sharks
Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) will accompany the Sharks on their upcoming six-game road trip that begins Saturday at the Seattle Kraken.
"He's inching closer," coach Ryan Warsofsky said Monday before a 7-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings. "Probably sometime on that road trip, he'll be ready to go."
Vlasic, a defenseman, hasn't played this season and rejoined the team Nov. 18. The 37-year-old had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 57 games for the Sharks last season.
"He's just got to practice," Warsofsky said. "Obviously, [he missed] training camp. I think he's had two practices with us. He needs more practice time." -- Max Miller