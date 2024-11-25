NHL Buzz: Laine practices in regular jersey for Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine practiced in a regular jersey Monday for the first time since sustaining a sprained left knee in a preseason game Sept. 28.

The forward was expected to be out 2-3 months after he collided with Cedric Pare of the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre in Montreal. He opted not to have surgery and began skating again Nov. 6.

Laine did not take line rushes Monday. Forward Joshua Roy was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League and skated on the second line with Emil Heineman and Jake Evans.

"I expect it's going to take him a little while to get back into it," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said Nov. 20. "You don't know exactly what it will be, is it a game? Is it two weeks? You don't know, so we'll see how it progresses."

Laine, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19 along with a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Jordan Harris, was limited to 18 games last season, the last coming Dec. 14, 2023, because of a broken clavicle. He had nine points (six goals, three assists).

Laine began receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Jan. 28 and was cleared from the program July 26.

He scored 44 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18, but had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 18 games last season and has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed July 22, 2022.

The Canadiens (7-11-2) host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Utah16).