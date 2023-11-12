NHL Buzz: Bennett returns for Panthers against Blackhawks

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett will return when the Panthers host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN360, TVAS).

The forward has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 30 against the Boston Bruins after getting tangled up with Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm around the net.

That was Bennett's only game this season. He had returned against the Bruins after sustaining a lower-body injury during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 5.

He had no goals nor assists in his 7:54 of ice-time against the Bruins.

“You get a big man in the middle with an identity," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Sunday morning. “He is heavy and is hard to beat. He is such a compliment to whomever we play him with."

Bennett will return to centering the second line alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. -- George Richards