Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Bennett returns for Panthers against Blackhawks
Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett will return when the Panthers host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN360, TVAS).
The forward has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 30 against the Boston Bruins after getting tangled up with Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm around the net.
That was Bennett's only game this season. He had returned against the Bruins after sustaining a lower-body injury during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 5.
He had no goals nor assists in his 7:54 of ice-time against the Bruins.
“You get a big man in the middle with an identity," Florida coach Paul Maurice said Sunday morning. “He is heavy and is hard to beat. He is such a compliment to whomever we play him with."
Bennett will return to centering the second line alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. -- George Richards
Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou will not play when the Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN1, TVAS).
Each forward has a lower-body injury sustained in Chicago’s 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
After their game Sunday, the Blackhawks do not play again until they host the Lightning this Thursday.
“We have this long week to see how they do,’’ coach Luke Richardson said Saturday. “We hope to get some more information on them when we get back home. They won’t play [Sunday].’’
Defenseman Jarred Tinordi was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an oblique injury. The Blackhawks recalled defenseman Isaak Phillips from Rockford in the American Hockey League. -- George Richards