NHL Buzz: Laine back for Blue Jackets against Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Patrik Laine will return from a concussion that has kept him out nine games when the Blue Jackets play at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH, NHLN).

"It's good to have him back," Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said Friday. "We'll see how he feels today and when he's going to play."

The forward was injured Oct. 20 when he was hit by Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson while shooting at an empty net. Andersson received a four-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Laine was activated off injured reserve Saturday and defenseman David Jiricek was assigned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

"I'll have to see tomorrow how I'm feeling but overall, I'm feeling good and had some good skates the last week or so," Laine said Friday.

Laine has two points (one goal, one assist) in four games. Columbus (4-6-3) is 2-4-3 in his absence.

"It's not ideal," he said. "It's not fun to watch on the bike when guys are playing, especially when we’ve been in kind of a stretch here, so it doesn’t make it any easier." -- Craig Merz

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will start for the Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B).

Jarry (eye swelling) was one of three goalies to participate in the morning skate, facing the second power play as Magnus Hellberg worked against the first. Joel Blomqvist was primarily an extra goalie along the boards.

After having his mask jarred loose in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique on Tuesday, Jarry was hit with a shot from Anaheim forward Ryan Strome. He missed a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday and was considered day to day.

"We were pleased and, certainly, encouraged that all the testing came back positive, and it was more just about the swelling in his eye," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "We weren't sure how long that was going to take. We weren't sure how flying for four-plus hours yesterday would affect that. So we had to wait and see.

"He came in today, he looked a whole lot better. His vision is fine. He practiced this morning and he was fine."

Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .907 save percentage this season.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who last played Oct. 24, is week to week with a lower-body injury. -- Wes Crosby

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Klingberg will return for the Maple Leafs when they play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN).

The defenseman did not play in a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames on Friday because of an undisclosed injury. He is expected to skate on a pair with William Lagesson, replacing Simon Benoit.

"He continues to be bothered here and avoiding the back-to-back with him was helpful and important for us, but he is available tonight and he will go for us tonight," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Klingberg. "It's something we're going to have to continue to manage for him … We'll get him in tonight and then the schedule lets up quite a bit for us and we will take it from here."

Following the game Saturday, the Maple Leafs do not play again until Friday as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden.

Forward Bobby McMann will make his season debut for the Maple Leafs after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Saturday. He will replace

Ryan Reaves, who will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Reaves has no points and is minus-11 in 14 games.

"We want to give him the night off to clear his head a bit," Keefe said. "As they start to pile up and when you break it down, whether the goals are your fault or not, it piles up as you are pulling pucks out of your net when you are on the ice so that can be a challenge for sure. Just telling him to clear his head, get a good skate today and we will take it from here." -- Dave McCarthy

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is day to day because of an undisclosed injury and did not dress for the Flames in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Dan Vladar started and made 32 saves and was backed up by Dustin Wolf, who was recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Thursday.

Markstrom made 16 saves in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. He did not practice Wednesday because of maintenance but went on the ice Friday in full equipment for individual work after the morning skate concluded.

The Flames play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1) and coach Ryan Huska said he would not rule out starting Wolf if Markstrom remains unavailable.

"We are not afraid to start him," Huska said before the game Friday. "He's done some great things in the American Hockey League the last number of years and he came in for [preseason games] this season and did the same thing. We're in a situation where we are back-to-back and we will see how things go for tomorrow."

Wolf is 5-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and one shutout in the AHL this season after winning the Baz Bastien Award as AHL goalie of the year each of the past two seasons. -- Dave McCarthy

Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras has a lower-body injury and did not play for the Ducks in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday.

Ducks coach Greg Cronin said Zegras needs to rest after playing through the injury so his status is unclear for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN360).

Zegras has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games. He does not have a point in his past four games.

Alex Killorn replaced Zegras on the first line with center Leo Carlsson and forward Troy Terry with the line combining for three goals and three assists in the loss Friday. -- Dan Greenspan