NHL Buzz: Seguin ‘looks good’ during skate with Stars

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin participated in the Stars' morning skate prior to their 5-1 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the next step in his recovery process.

Seguin, a center, has not played since a 3-1 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 1. The 33-year-old had hip surgery Dec. 5 and was expected to need 4-6 months to recover.

"He looks good," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "Next steps are getting the wind and the cardio [back], so he had a good little skate there."

Seguin had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games before the surgery. He remains on long-term injured reserve.

"We've got a whole sports science department that really comes up with a plan on work rate and workload, and you can see they monitor everything," DeBoer said on how Seguin is working his way back to game speed. "Everything is structured and orchestrated, so we just try and follow the recommendations, but he’s taken some big steps."

The Stars (48-21-4) clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. They visit the Kraken again on Monday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KONG, TVAS). -- Darren Brown