NHL Buzz: Barkov, Rodrigues injured for Panthers

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues are each being evaluated after sustaining injuries in a 4-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Barkov (upper body) and Rodrigues (lower body) each left the game in the first period, leaving the Panthers with 10 forwards for most of the game.

Barkov is second on the team with 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 35 games this season. Rodrigues is fifth with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 38 games.

The Panthers, who have won six straight games, visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT, SN).

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie returned home to Minnesota to receive treatment for an upper-body injury, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said Friday.

The forward, who hasn't played since Dec. 16, has two goals in 21 games this season.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin missed the morning skate because of an illness and won't play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO). Joel Edmundson will replace him in the lineup after sitting out a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday for maintenance.

Goalie Charlie Lindgren, who hasn't played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the New York Islanders on Dec. 29, was a full participant in the morning skate and remained on the ice for extra work afterward. Carbery said Lindgren could possibly be activated from injured reserve for the Capitals game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.

"We'll see how today goes for him and then make that decision, but getting close," Carbery said.

Forward Sonny Milano (upper body) participated in the morning skate in a non-contact jersey and is progressing in his recovery.

"Not ready for contact, obviously," Carbery said. "He's skating, which is positive, but the next step will be getting him into a contact jersey." --Tom Gulitti

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is getting closer to a return, but did not dress when the Stars lost the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime on Thursday.

The goalie, who took part in the morning skate Thursday, has moved from week to week to day to day, in his return from a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 15 in a game against the Ottawa Senators. He was helped off the ice at 8:03 of the first period after stretching out his right pad to stop a shot attempt.

"A lot of progress," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Wednesday. "Has been on the ice regularly. Doing a little bit more every day. So, real positive stuff. I think I wouldn't term him week to week, I would start to call it more day to day. But everything positive, moving in the right direction."

Oettinger is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 goal-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 21 games this season.

In Oettinger's absence, the Stars have turned to Scott Wedgewood, who is 11-3-3 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage in 17 games. He has started nine straight games. -- Amalie Benjamin

Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Nieto will be out 6-8 weeks for the Penguins after having right knee surgery.

The forward has not played since Nov. 30; he has four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 games this season, his first with Pittsburgh after he signed a two-year contract on July 1.

Defenseman John Ludvig will be out longer term with an upper-body injury. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after being a late scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, when Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said he was "a little bit banged up." He was a full participant in the morning skate.

Ludvig missed 11 games after sustaining a concussion in his NHL debut Oct. 24, returning Nov. 22.

The Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B).

San Jose Sharks

Matt Benning will be out for the rest of the season after having hip surgery.

The defenseman, who last played Dec. 3, has two assists in 14 games this season. The expected recovery time is five months.

Benning had 24 points (one goal, 23 assists) in 77 games with the Sharks last season and was second on the team in blocked shots (125) behind defenseman Mario Ferraro (145).

The Sharks, who have lost 10 straight games in regulation, host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, CBC).