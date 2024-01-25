NHL Buzz: Heiskanen to return for Stars against Ducks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen will return for the Stars against the Anaheim Ducks at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC) after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman was injured in a collision with Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood during the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 4. His knee was bent at a 90-degree angle when the incident occurred.

"It doesn't matter how it happens. It’s always frustrating to get injured,” Heiskanen said. "It was a long three weeks, but I'm really happy to be back."

The Stars went 5-3-1 in Heiskanen's abscence. Dallas is third in the Central Division, three points behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets.

"I learned that when we’re playing at our best, we're a really good team," Heiskanen said. "Just have to keep that the whole time, try to stay on top in every game and every situation, but when we're playing our game, we're a really good team."

Heiskanen leads the Stars in ice time per game (25:03) and is tops among their defensemen with 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 37 games this season. He had an NHL career-high 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 79 games last season.

"You missed him in a lot of different areas for sure," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "It's nice to have him back. He makes everybody better when he’s out there." -- Taylor Baird

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat is expected to return for the Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO) after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

The forward has been out since he played 15:15 in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 30. He has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 35 games this season.

"It feels great, finally, to get out there and skate with the team," Palat said after practice Wednesday, when he skated on a line with Tyler Toffoli and Dawson Mercer. "I felt pretty good, so it's back to normal. … It was more like a lingering thing the last couple of games, but all good now."

The Devils, who were 5-4-1 without Palat, are still without center Jack Hughes (upper body), forward Tomas Nosek (upper body) and defensemen Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot) and Brendan Smith (sprained knee).

"It's tough to see sometimes when we lose," Palat said. "The guys managed to win last game (6-5 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday), which was huge. We got the two points, and now we're trying to finish the last couple of games (before the bye week) on a good note."

New Jersey recalled forward Justin Dowling and defenseman Daniil Misyul from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday, one day after forward Michael McLeod and defenseman Cal Foote each was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Devils.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov will start for the Islanders when they play at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN).

The goalie has been out since sustaining a lower-body injury in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 2. That was his first appearance since he was injured in a 7-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 27.

Varlamov is 6-4-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) this season.

Arizona Coyotes

Matt Dumba is out week to week for the Coyotes with an upper-body injury, coach Andre Tourigny said Wednesday.

Dumba left a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday early in the first period after going hard into the boards.

Tourigny said Dumba did not make the road trip, which began at Florida on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL). The Coyotes then visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday prior to their bye week and the All-Star break.

"He is not on the trip and then after, we're on the break so I can say it is week to week or whatever it is," Tourigny said. "He will not play before the break, for sure."

Arizona recalled defenseman Victor Soderstrom from Tucson of the AHL on Tuesday, but he did not play Wednesday.

The Coyotes used seven defensemen Monday, but forward Nick Schmaltz returned against the Panthers after missing three games with an injury. -- George Richards