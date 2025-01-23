Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Kane day to day, out for Red Wings against Canadiens
Dobson week to week for Islanders; Perron back for Senators; Karlsson sidelined for Golden Knights
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane is day to day with an upper-body injury and will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS).
Red Wings coach Todd McClellan said Kane originally sustained the injury in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday. The forward also missed most of the final six minutes in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
Kane has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 42 games this season. He had 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in a 10-game stretch before being held pointless in the past two games.
Vladimir Tarasenko will take Kane's place on the second line with Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat.
Forward Joe Veleno is expected to enter the lineup after not playing against the Flyers on Tuesday. -- Dave Hogg
New York Islanders
Noah Dobson is out week to week for the Islanders with a lower-body injury that will not require surgery.
The defenseman was injured from a hit by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger at 1:14 of the third period in a 3-1 win Monday. Dobson left under his own power but did not return.
"I mean, you don't replace Noah," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Wednesday. "He's one of our better defensemen."
Dobson has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 46 games this season and leads New York with 24:01 of ice time per game.
In Dobson's absence, Alexander Romanov skated with Scott Mayfield, while rookie Isaiah George was paired with Dennis Cholowski.
Cholowski has taken Dobson's place on the top power-play unit.
Hudson Fasching (upper body) was a full participant at practice after skating the last two days in a noncontact jersey. He remains on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 5.
Kyle Palmieri (maintenance) did not practice Tuesday, but Roy said there was no concern the forward would miss their game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+). -- Stefen Rosner
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is week to week with a lower-body injury, according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy.
The forward has been dealing with a lingering injury and was considered day to day when he missed practice on Wednesday.
Karlsson played 17:46 on Monday in a 5-4 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games this season, and also missed the first eight games of the season with an undisclosed injury.
"We had a maintenance day for him the other day and we were hoping to get good news; it wasn't what we wanted and what he wanted," Cassidy said. "He'll be week to week for now, so we'll see how that plays out.
"It's a hole in our lineup, but you know what? We got through it earlier this year. It's an opportunity for others. At that time, it was more of an opportunity for Cole Schwindt, who happens to be hurt at the same time, so that's probably the tough part is, they go out together, two guys that can play the middle of the ice."
Schwindt was also placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury and forwards Brendan Brisson and Tanner Laczynski were recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.
The Golden Knights play the Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).
"We'll move [Brett Howden] in there, but he's ill right now so we'll see how he's doing," Cassidy said. "If he's ready to play tonight or not, if not, it'll be Laczynski's spot for a little bit here and go from there." -- Lou Korac
Ottawa Senators
David Perron is expected to return to the lineup for the Senators against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2).
The forward has not played since Nov. 23 because of an upper-body injury.
"Good to have him back," coach Travis Green said Wednesday. "He's been out for a while now. Veteran leadership, obviously. Good hockey player. It'll be nice to have him back in the lineup."
Perron has played in nine games this season and does not have a point. He also missed time earlier this season after his daughter had to have life-saving surgery.
"I've been feeling a lot better," Perron said. "It's exciting to be around the guys, just be on the road the last several days. You get the itch to play even more. It's been a long time coming. Pretty excited."
Perron was on a line with Zack Ostapchuk and Ridly Greig at practice on Wednesday.
"Just get out there, try and play physical, play my game," he said. "Be hard to play against. Hang onto pucks down low. Just simple hockey. I've never really been a complicated hockey player. I want to shoot the puck when I can and, yeah, I'm really excited."
Forward Josh Norris (upper body) will not play against the Bruins and is expected to also be out against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. He did not play after the first period in a 5-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
Norris has 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists) in 47 games this season. -- Amalie Benjamin
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18, and missed his second game when the Maple Leafs lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Initially, he was listed as day to day, but coach Craig Berube said Wednesday that the timeline has changed.
"Probably a little longer," Berube said. "Yeah, a little longer than day to day."
The forward, who played 10:19 in a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, took a puck to the side of the head, but he finished the game.
Pacioretty has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 32 games this season.
The Maple Leafs recalled forward Jacob Quillan from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, but he was a healthy scratch. Quillan has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 36 AHL games this season. -- Dave McCarthy
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin had a setback in his recovery from a lower-body injury and is week to week.
"Any time without Val is worrisome, and now we don't have a solid timeline on his return," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. "Whenever you have a setback, you kind of work backwards, start from the ground up again, and start building back up."
Nichushkin, a forward, missed his 11th straight game when the Avalanche lost 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
"It's not fun. I've been there, too," forward Mikko Rantanen said. "You feel like you're getting back and feeling better, and then something happens. So mentally, it's probably the toughest part. The rehab, you have to do it to get back, but mentally, it's hard too."
Nichushkin has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 21 games this season after returning from a suspension which began on May 13, while he was in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program. -- Ryan Boulding
Winnipeg Jets
Adam Lowry is week to week for the Jets with an upper-body injury.
"So obviously a big blow," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said prior to a 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. "So just like we've kind of done with other injuries, other people have to step up."
Lowry, a forward and Winnipeg's captain, was injured in the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. He has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.
"'Lows' is a huge loss. He's our captain, our backbone in a sense," forward Mason Appleton said. "He does a lot of things on all of the ice. He's been scoring too and defending real hard. So he's a huge loss for us, and as soon as we can get him back, that'll be great."
Appleton returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.
"It happened before Christmas, and then I thought it was something different," he said. "And I kind of tried to play a game and realized it didn't work," Appleton said. "So after that game, that's when I realized something was more wrong than I thought.
He has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 38 games.
"A month away is decent amount of time where you kind of got to maybe ease back into it a little bit," Appleton said. "Like, you're not going to feel great right away, but I've been a situation like this before, and just try to build my game and get going. Excited to be back, for sure though." -- Ryan Boulding