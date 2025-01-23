NHL Buzz: Kane day to day, out for Red Wings against Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is week to week with a lower-body injury, according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy.

The forward has been dealing with a lingering injury and was considered day to day when he missed practice on Wednesday.

Karlsson played 17:46 on Monday in a 5-4 shootout loss against the St. Louis Blues on Monday. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 38 games this season, and also missed the first eight games of the season with an undisclosed injury.

"We had a maintenance day for him the other day and we were hoping to get good news; it wasn't what we wanted and what he wanted," Cassidy said. "He'll be week to week for now, so we'll see how that plays out.

"It's a hole in our lineup, but you know what? We got through it earlier this year. It's an opportunity for others. At that time, it was more of an opportunity for Cole Schwindt, who happens to be hurt at the same time, so that's probably the tough part is, they go out together, two guys that can play the middle of the ice."

Schwindt was also placed on injured reserve Thursday with a lower-body injury and forwards Brendan Brisson and Tanner Laczynski were recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.

The Golden Knights play the Blues on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS).

"We'll move [Brett Howden] in there, but he's ill right now so we'll see how he's doing," Cassidy said. "If he's ready to play tonight or not, if not, it'll be Laczynski's spot for a little bit here and go from there." -- Lou Korac