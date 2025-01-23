Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

Minnesota's leading scorer has missed 12 games with lower-body injury

Kaprizov_Kesselring

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Kirill Kaprizov will return to the lineup for the Minnesota Wild against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

The forward has missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury that was considered day to day. Wild general manager Bill Guerin addressed the media on Jan. 2 and reiterated that Kaprizov was dealing with a non-serious issue that they wanted to be overly cautious with in its healing.

Kaprizov, who last played Dec. 23, didn't resume skating until Jan. 9, and was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 18.

Kaprizov was seemingly an early-season Hart Trophy contender as NHL MVP and was on pace for a 100-point season for the second time in his career. He had a goal in his last game, a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec 23, and was tied for second in the league in goals (23) and tied for fourth in points (50) through 34 games. Kaprizov currently ranks tied for 11th in goals and tied for 21st in points.

Despite his absence, he still leads Minnesota in all scoring categories and is first on the team with a plus-21 rating, and second with 11 power-play points, behind Matt Boldy (12).

Minnesota has gone 7-5-0 without Kaprizov in the lineup and has managed to maintain a hold on second in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by seven points.

CHI@MIN: Kaprizov snags the rebound and tucks it in for equalizer

"Everybody else has to continue to do what they're doing," Wild coach John Hynes said on Wednesday. "Then that's when the players come back, of the magnitude of those two guys, and everybody else continues to play at the level that they've played at, now your team can get stronger, and that's something that I'd like to see."

Kaprizov will resume his role on the top line with Marco Rossi at center and Mats Zuccarello at right wing -- a line that was the most dominant in the NHL at 5-on-5 prior to his injury.

Defenseman and captain Jared Spurgeon will also return to the lineup having missed nine games following a slew foot from Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux on Jan. 31. Spurgeon has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43 of ice time per game.

Minnesota reassigned defenseman David Jiricek to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Kane day to day, out for Red Wings against Canadiens

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

AHL Notebook: Top prospects in All-Star Classic from Eastern Conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues goal record chase with Capitals against Kraken

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kempe scores winner, Kings rally past Panthers in 3rd period

Pionk propels Jets past Avalanche in OT

Super 16: Hurricanes rise, Devils fall in weekly rankings

Fantilli scores 1st hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs

Hischier gets 3 points, Devils end 4-game slide with win against Bruins

Fantilli’s mom throws 1st hat on ice after forward scores hat trick in hometown

Swayman embraces ‘challenge’ of contract with Bruins, playing time at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL, Kings to host celebrity charity game for Los Angeles wildfires relief

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty on IR for Maple Leafs, misses 2nd game 

Evason’s team-first mentality has Blue Jackets in thick of playoff race

New Jersey Devils Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Lemaire honored by Devils, inducted to Ring of Honor

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings