Kaprizov to return to lineup for Wild against Utah

Kirill Kaprizov will return to the lineup for the Minnesota Wild against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

The forward has missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury that was considered day to day. Wild general manager Bill Guerin addressed the media on Jan. 2 and reiterated that Kaprizov was dealing with a non-serious issue that they wanted to be overly cautious with in its healing.

Kaprizov, who last played Dec. 23, didn't resume skating until Jan. 9, and was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 18.

Kaprizov was seemingly an early-season Hart Trophy contender as NHL MVP and was on pace for a 100-point season for the second time in his career. He had a goal in his last game, a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec 23, and was tied for second in the league in goals (23) and tied for fourth in points (50) through 34 games. Kaprizov currently ranks tied for 11th in goals and tied for 21st in points.

Despite his absence, he still leads Minnesota in all scoring categories and is first on the team with a plus-21 rating, and second with 11 power-play points, behind Matt Boldy (12).

Minnesota has gone 7-5-0 without Kaprizov in the lineup and has managed to maintain a hold on second in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by seven points.