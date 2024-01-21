NHL Buzz: Foligno practices, could play for Blackhawks at Canucks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno practiced for the first time since breaking his left ring finger Jan. 5 and the forward could play for the Blackhawks against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+).

"We'll check in tomorrow, see how today's practice went and even maybe go one more step, through morning skate and warmup just to make sure," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "We don't like being down [a player] in a game, if someone's not ready. And he's a veteran guy. He'll know."

Foligno was injured during a fight with Brendan Smith in the second period of a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The fight came after center Connor Bedard sustained a fractured jaw on a hit from Smith in the first.

Bedard resumed skating Monday. He is expected to be out another 5-7 weeks.

Ryan Donato practiced Sunday and could play against the Canucks. The forward has missed two games with an illness.

Defenseman Connor Murphy (lower body) did not practice Sunday but may join the Blackhawks at some point on this trip. The same goes for forward Tyler Johnson (right foot), who skated prior to practice. -- Tracey Myers

Calgary Flames

Dillon Dube was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the Flames while he attends to his mental health. He is under the care of health professionals.

The 25-year-old forward has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 43 games this season. He played 5:35 of a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Calgary on Thursday.

Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort and Matthew Poitras each returned to help the Bruins defeat the Montreal Canadiens 9-4 on Saturday.

Ullmark made 17 saves in his first start since Jan. 9, when he exited late in overtime of a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes with a lower-body injury.

Carlo (upper body) and Forbort (lower body), each a defenseman, will be activated off injured reserve. Carlo had a goal and an assist after missing five games. Forbort played 17:08 in his first game since a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3 after reaggravating an injury that has bothered him since training camp.

Poitras, a forward, played 12:24 after missing four games with an upper-body injury. -- Joe Pohoryles

Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson each returned in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Cozens, a forward, had a goal in 17:58 of ice time after missing a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He was injured in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Samuelsson, a defenseman, returned and played 20:18. He missed two games with an upper-body injury sustained early in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13.

Forward Jeff Skinner missed his fifth straight game Saturday with an upper-body injury sustained against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 9. At practice Friday, he skated at left wing with Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka and worked in on power-play drills.

Skinner leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is third with 33 points in 38 games.

Defenseman Erik Johnson did not play Saturday after he was injured in the third period Thursday following a hit into the end boards. -- Heather Engel