NHL Buzz: Ullmark, Carlo, Forbort, Poitras each in lineup for Bruins

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort and Matthew Poitras will each return to the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, CITY, TVAS, CBC).

Ullmark (lower body) will start for the first time since Jan. 9, when he exited late in overtime of a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

"Incredibly thankful that [Ullmark's] back this quick," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Saturday. "He looked really good in practice the last two practices, so he's 100 percent."

Carlo (upper body) and Forbort (lower body), each a defenseman, will be activated off injured reserve. Carlo missed the past five games, while Forbort has not played since a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 3 after reaggravating an injury that has bothered him since training camp.

"Ran into a couple setbacks along the way, so I kind of had to restart," Forbort said on Wednesday. "I just kind of had to build it brick by brick, and yeah, it took a lot longer than I thought."
Poitras, a forward, returns after missing four games with an upper-body injury. -- Joe Pohoryles

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris will return against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN).

The center, who has missed four games, has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 33 games this season.

"Today was a really good day," Norris said Friday. "I felt good out there. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

Norris was injured in a collision with Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm, cartwheeling and landing awkwardly during the third period of a 6-3 loss on Jan. 9.

"That was like Cirque du Soleil stuff," Norris said. "That was weird. I don't want to do that again."

Shane Pinto, whose 41-game suspension for activities relating to sports wagering ends Saturday, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract Friday. He will make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

It could be the first game this season that Ottawa dresses each of its top four centers -- Norris, Pinto, Tim Stützle and Ridly Greig.

"There haven't been a ton of games of us all together in the same lineup," Norris said. "Obviously, I'm looking forward to getting back and I know Shane is excited, too. The whole team is excited for him. It would be great. ... It'll help us out." -- Callum Fraser

Buffalo Sabres

Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson each returned against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Cozens, a forward, was injured in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday and did not practice Friday. He has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 42 games.

Samuelsson, a defenseman, returned to practice Friday. He missed two games with an upper-body injury sustained early in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 13, and has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 39 games.

Forward Jeff Skinner missed his fifth straight game Saturday with an upper-body injury sustained Jan. 9 against the Seattle Kraken. At practice Friday, he skated at left wing with Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka and worked in on power-play drills.

Skinner leads Buffalo with 17 goals and is third on the team with 33 points in 38 games.

Defenseman Erik Johnson did not play after he was injured in the third period of a 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday following a hit into the end boards. -- Heather Engel

