NHL Buzz: Tkachuk back for Panthers against Sabres

Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk will return for the Panthers against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP, SNO, SNE).

The forward did not play in a 3-2 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

Tkachuk is second on the Panthers with 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) in 57 games this season.

Forward Kevin Stenlund will also return to the lineup after not playing Saturday because of an injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny and Jamie Drysdale each will be out against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NBCSP), and coach John Tortorella said there is no timetable for when either could return.

Konecny will miss his third straight game after sustaining an upper-body injury during practice Friday. He leads the Flyers with 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 57 games.

Drysdale sustained an upper-body injury during the second period of a 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after the defenseman was hit by forward Jansen Harkins.

The Flyers will play with six defensemen and 12 forwards against the Lightning; they had been using seven defensemen on a consistent basis since Drysdale was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8.

"We haven't called up [a defenseman] as of today," Tortorella said. "More ice time for 'Z' [Egor Zamula], [Marc] Staal. Just play. Not sure on the timetable on Drysdale, not sure what it is. We just go play."

The Flyers recalled forward Bobby Brink from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League, and placed defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen on injured reserve Tuesday. Ristolainen has been out since Feb. 10 because of an upper-body injury. -- Adam Kimelman

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel skated before practice on Monday for the first time since the forward sustained an upper-body injury.

Guentzel, who is on long-term injured reserve, hasn't played since Feb. 14, when he had an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Bryan Rust did not travel with the Penguins for their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, SN-PIT), the first of a four-game road trip.

Rust continues to be evaluated for an upper-body injury the forward sustained midway through the third period of a 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.

"To be determined," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said on if Rust could join the trip at some point. -- Wes Crosby

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin is week to week because of a lower-body injury, which coach Pete DeBoer described as a nagging issue that the Stars decided had to be looked at further following a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22.

The forward did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

"He's been dealing with something from even prior to that game (against the Senators)," DeBoer said. "It hasn't gotten better. It's actually gotten worse. I think the Ottawa game was the last straw."

Seguin flew back to Dallas two days later for further evaluation, causing him to miss a 2-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24 and the loss against the Islanders. The Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) before returning home for games Thursday and Saturday.

Seguin played in the first 58 games this season (45 points; 20 goals, 25 assists) for the Stars (35-16-9), who are first in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. -- Taylor Baird

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie is week to week for the Capitals because of an upper-body injury.

The forward left the ice following a noncontact injury during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 22.

"Obviously, left the game and we'll continue to monitor him," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the game against the Lightning. "I don't think this is a skating today or tomorrow situation, but I don't want to tell you anything definitive on timeline or anything like that. We'll just continue to monitor him."

Oshie has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 38 games this season. -- Harvey Valentine

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll was a full participant at practice Monday, but will not dress against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS).

"He responded well (to practice on Monday)," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. "I think the medical staff just wants to make sure he continues to build up his workload and take it a day at a time. He won't back up today but he's getting a pretty good hard workout out there today and they'll just keep monitoring and take it a day at a time from there."

Woll made 36 saves in a 4-1 win for Toronto of the AHL against Laval on Friday, his first game since sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7.

"It was good," Woll said Monday of the conditioning stint. "It was a great few days with the guys down there and had a great game and felt really good in it."

Ilya Samsonov will start against the Golden Knights with Martin Jones as the backup.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren will not play Tuesday. He was absent from practice Monday because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Mark Giordano practiced and is available for Tuesday. The defenseman has missed five games since the death of his father. -- Dave McCarthy

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk was activated off long-term injured reserve Monday and could return against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW).

The defenseman has missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury he sustained during a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 23. He previously missed five games because of a separate lower-body injury he sustained on Dec. 29 before returning to play five more games before the latest injury.

Faulk, who participated in full-contract drills at practice Monday, has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games.

The Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

"I think there's a good opportunity that we'll get him in one of the games, if not both of the games," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "We'll see [Tuesday] how he's feeling after today. Today was probably the first full practice that he participated in where there was some contact and physicality. By all accounts, I think he felt pretty good coming out of it, but I think we'll wait and see how he is tomorrow."

Defenseman Matthew Kessel was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday. He has two assists in 22 NHL games this season. -- Lou Korac

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the Avalanche by the NHL and NHL Players' Association player assistance program.

The forward has not yet been cleared to return to game action. He entered the program Jan. 15, and his care continues to be administered pursuant to it.

Nichushkin has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games this season. He scored two goals in his last game, a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in Denver on Jan. 10.