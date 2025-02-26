Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Nichushkin could return for Avalanche against Devils
Tkachuk, Norris, Pinto out for Senators; Josi being evaluated for Predators; Dobson of Islanders could play Thursday
Colorado Avalanche
Valeri Nichushkin could return against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT, TVAS) after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury.
The forward was a full participant at practice Tuesday, skating on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Casey Mittelstadt.
"He is a possibility," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He's one of the top players in the League, so getting him back, when we get him back, will be helpful."
Nichushkin has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. He missed the first 17 games of the season while in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.
"From power play to PK, from his size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), from going to the netfront, 5-on-5 -- there's so many things he does with that frame of his," Drouin said. "So, it's nice to have him back. Hopefully he'll play tomorrow." -- Ryan Boulding
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk will miss his second straight game Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN, RDS).
The forward and Senators captain confirmed he sustained a lower-body injury playing for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He skated on his own ahead of practice Tuesday, took one line rush with Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle and then left practice, although he said that was part of the plan.
"I think it was just a smart decision to [sit out Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens]," Tkachuk said following practice Tuesday. "I didn't feel like I had the pop, and I started to feel it a little bit. … So, maybe take the time for one more [game] just to be ready to go, but yeah, we'll just have to wait and see."
Tkachuk has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 56 games this season.
Forwards Josh Norris and Shane Pinto also will not play Wednesday.
Norris has missed five games since sustaining a mid-body injury Feb. 1. Pinto has missed three games since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 4.
"Brady wants to play; he always wants to play," Ottawa coach Travis Greene said. "So do all of our hurt guys. But between the players and the medical staff, we decide what's best for the player." -- Callum Fraser
Nashville Predators
Roman Josi is being evaluated and is day to day with an upper body injury.
The defenseman was boarded by Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett in a 4-1 loss on Tuesday. Josi did not play in the third period and his status for Thursday's game against the Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3) is unclear.
The Predators rotated defense pairs at practice Wednesday, and Jake Livingstone could enter the lineup if Josi isn't able to play on Thursday.
"I'm not a doctor," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "I don't really know. Obviously with those things, it's day to day. Could be week to week. It could be season-ending. We don't really know yet."
Josi has 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 53 games. The Predators are already without defensemen Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body), who are each out for the remainder of the season. -- Robby Stanley
New York Islanders
Noah Dobson is expected to return to the lineup against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS).
The defenseman who is currently on long-term injured reserve, has missed 11 games after he sustained a lower-body injury in a 3-1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 20.
"He's been working really hard in practice, so I'm not very nervous [to have him back in]," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "What I want to see is him just controlling the puck, jumping in on the rush, defending well, and doing the things that he's been doing very well since he's been here."
Dobson has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 46 games, averaging 24:01 minutes per game.
Roy said that defenseman Scott Perunovich, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 27 for a conditional fifth-round pick at the 2026 NHL Draft, will come out of the lineup.
Forward Hudson Fasching, who hasn't played since he sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 overtime win against the Bruins on Jan. 5, will play, replacing forward Pierre Engvall. -- Stefen Rosner
Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
The forward was injured at practice Monday, The Athletic reported. Eriksson Ek has missed 15 games this season with various lower-body injuries.
"I don't particularly know yet what happened," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He practiced yesterday, and later in the day I got notice from the trainers that he was going to be out. I don't know the actual extent other than it's going to be a few weeks for sure, and exactly what it is yet. It wasn't like one thing that happened where it was like, 'OK, this happened.' I was a little bit surprised when I got the news later yesterday."
Eriksson Ek has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 42 games while averaging 19:38 of ice time. He had a goal and an assist for Sweden during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
"Yeah, (Eriksson Ek is) a guy that plays a lot of key situations for us," Hynes said. "He obviously is a tremendous competitor. So again, when you lose a guy that plays as much as he plays, and the significant role that he plays, you're not counting on one person to take his spot. Someone's going to take his spot on the line per se, but you're going to have to divide up his minutes on the power play, on the penalty kill, 5-on-5. Everyone's got to do their part." -- Jessi Pierce
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach did not play in a 4-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury.
The center, who is being evaluated, played 13:43 in the Canadiens' 5-2 victory at Ottawa on Saturday.
Dach has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season. He had season-ending surgery on his right knee last season to repair his ACL and MCL after he was injured in Montreal's second game.
Owen Beck, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Monday, took Dach's place at center on the second line with Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook.
Beck has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 47 games with Laval this season. He has no points through his first eight NHL games, including seven this season.
"When [Beck] first got called up, he was a bit timid," Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said. "I think when he got called up again, he was playing really good hockey and really showed the player he can be. Hopefully he'll be even more comfortable coming back up." -- Sean Farrell