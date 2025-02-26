NHL Buzz: Nichushkin could return for Avalanche against Devils

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin could return against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT, TVAS) after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury.

The forward was a full participant at practice Tuesday, skating on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Casey Mittelstadt.

"He is a possibility," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "He's one of the top players in the League, so getting him back, when we get him back, will be helpful."

Nichushkin has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. He missed the first 17 games of the season while in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.

"From power play to PK, from his size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), from going to the netfront, 5-on-5 -- there's so many things he does with that frame of his," Drouin said. "So, it's nice to have him back. Hopefully he'll play tomorrow." -- Ryan Boulding