NHL Buzz: Seguin, Oshie week to week for Stars, Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin is week to week with a lower-body injury, which coach Pete DeBoer described as a nagging issue that the Stars decided had to be looked at further after a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22.

"He's been dealing with something from even prior to that game," DeBoer said. "It hasn't gotten better. It's actually gotten worse. I think the Ottawa game was the last straw."

Seguin flew back to Dallas two days later for further evaluation, missing a 2-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 24. The Stars host the New York Islanders on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW, NHLN), go back on the road to visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and come home for games Thursday and Saturday.

Seguin played the Stars' first 58 games this season (45 points; 20 goals, 25 assists) and has combined with linemates Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment for 60 goals while helping Dallas average 3.61 goals per game, fourth in the NHL.

The Stars (35-16-8) are first in the Central Division, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets. -- Taylor Baird

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie is week to week for the Capitals with an upper-body injury.

The 37-year-old forward left the ice following a noncontact injury during the third period of a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 22. He missed a 3-2 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

"Obviously left the game and we'll continue to monitor him," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the victory. "I don't think this is a skating today or tomorrow situation, but I don't want to tell you anything definitive on timeline or anything like that. We'll just continue to monitor him."

Oshie has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 38 games this season.

"I'll be back," Oshie posted on X following the Feb. 22 game. "Thanks for the love, Caps fans. #NoBadDays."

Forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Nick Jensen will each be a game-time decision when the Capitals play the Ottawa Senators on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, SN, TVAS).

Mantha left in the third period against the Panthers. Jensen, who departed the morning skate early, left in the first after sliding into the boards, but returned in the second to finish the game.

"I think Mantha, good chance. Jensen, we'll see," Carbery said. "So that will dictate a lot in terms of who dresses and what our lineup will be."

Mantha has 29 points in 52 games this season. His 18 goals rank second on the Capitals behind Dylan Strome's 21.

Ivan Miroshnichenko was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Forward Nic Dowd (upper body) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower body) each skated in a non-contact jersey and will not play Monday, or Tuesday at the Detroit Red Wings.

Fehervary has missed three games and Dowd two.

"Coming along," Carbery said of the pair. "Would like to see them potentially get back into some full practices and we'll see where it goes after that." -- Harvey Valentine

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the Avalanche by the NHL and NHL Players' Association player assistance program.

The forward has not yet been cleared to return to game action. He entered the program Jan. 15, and his care continues to be administered pursuant to it.

Nichushkin has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games this season. He scored two goals in his last game Jan. 10, a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in Denver.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll was a full participant at practice Monday, but the goalie's return to the lineup remains unclear.

"Today was an important day just to get him back with the NHL guys and see where he is at after last week," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He looks good, says he feels good but since the practice has ended, I haven't had a chance to talk to the medical team about what comes next. It will be a day-to-day thing here as we are getting Joe back up to speed and managing (Woll, Martin Jones and Ilya Samsonov)."

Woll made 36 saves in a 4-1 win for Toronto of the American Hockey League against Laval on Friday during a conditioning stint, his first game since sustaining a high ankle sprain against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 7.

"It was good," Woll said. "It was a great few days with the guys down there and had a great game and felt really good in it."

Samsonov is expected to start for the Maple Leafs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS).

Timothy Liljegren was absent from practice Monday with an undisclosed injury sustained in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Keefe said the defenseman is day to day has not been ruled out for tomorrow.

Mark Giordano practiced and is available for Tuesday. The defenseman has missed five games since the death of his father. -- Dave McCarthy

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk was activated off long-term injured reserve Monday in time to return for the Blues against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW).

The defenseman has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 23. He missed five games with a separate lower-body injury sustained Dec. 29 in a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Avalanche, returned to play five games before the latest injury.

Faulk took full-contract drills at practice Monday. He has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 40 games.

The Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

"I think there's a good opportunity that we'll get him in one of the games, if not both of the games," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said. "We'll see [Tuesday] how he's feeling after today. Today was probably the first full practice that he participated in where there was some contact and physicality. By all accounts, I think he felt pretty good coming out of it, but I think we'll wait and see how he is tomorrow."

Defenseman Matthew Kessel was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. He has two assists in 22 NHL games this season.

"We've asked a lot from him," Bannister said. "We've asked him to play top four minutes. We've thrown him into the fire here and he's played exceptionally well, but you do see it." -- Lou Korac

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield is day to day with a lower-body injury and the defenseman will not travel with the Islanders for a two-game road trip beginning at the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The Islanders also visit the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

After playing in a 4-0 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Mayfield missed a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Mayfield, who signed a seven-year contract July 1, has appeared in 41 of the Islanders' 57 games. He also missed seven games with a lower-body injury and eight with an upper-body injury.

Sebastian Aho is expected to remain on a pair with Mike Reilly. -- Stefen Rosner