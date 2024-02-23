NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster said he's hopeful to play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360).

The forward missed four games after injuring his right foot blocking a shot in the third period of a game against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 10. He was a full participant in practice Friday after previously skating in a non-contact jersey.

"It hurt but I rehabbed it and feel pretty good now," Foerster said.

Foerster has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games but coach John Tortorella said there's several reasons the 22-year-old has been missed.

"I was able to use him right wing, left wing, playing 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen], in a lot of different ways that I never thought I'd feel comfortable with at such a young age that he is," Tortorella said. "I've missed him on the bench. Where the lines settle I have no idea ... but it's very important that he be a big part of this as we go through this stretch run." -- Adam Kimelman

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will return to the lineup against the Minnesota Wild on Friday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSNX, BSWIX), but in a different spot.

The forward missed a 6-5 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday because of the flu, and Warren Foegele scored two goals in his place at left wing on the top line with center Connor McDavid and right wing Zach Hyman.

Nugent-Hopkins skated at left wing on a line with center Leon Draisaitl and right wing Evander Kane at the morning skate Friday.

"There's no reason to change that top line,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Warren played an outstanding game.

"We'll keep it as is and Ryan will play with Leon."

Nugent-Hopkins said he felt better after getting some time on the ice Friday.

"I just got a little skate out there to get the legs going a little bit,” he said. “Definitely better than the last couple days." -- Gerry Moddejonge

Arizona Coyotes

Adam Ruzicka was placed on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract.

The forward did not have a point in three games with the Coyotes since being claimed on waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25.

He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 42 games with the Flames and Coyotes this season.