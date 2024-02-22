NHL Buzz: Panarin, Vesey questionable for Rangers against Devils

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey are questionable for the Rangers when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG2).

The forwards each has a lower-body injury and did not practice Wednesday after playing in a 3-1 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Panarin had an assist; Vesey had one shot on goal in 14:05.

New York recalled forward Brennan Othmann from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Thursday in case either Panarin or Vesey is unable to play. Othmann has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 44 AHL games; he made his NHL debut Jan. 4 and has no points in three games with the Rangers this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Noel Acciari will be a game-time decision when the Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS).

The forward took full contact in practice Wednesday for the first time since sustaining a concussion. He has missed six games after taking an illegal check to the head from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon on Feb. 6.

"He'll bring what he always brings," Sullivan said Wednesday . "He's a warrior. He's an ultimate competitor. He blocks shots. He helps us on the penalty kill. He's good in the face-off circle. I think he brings a gritty element to our lineup that I think can be contagious to our group."

Acciari joined the Penguins for an optional morning skate Tuesday, when he wore a no-contact jersey before a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Islanders. Playing mostly fourth-line center, he has four points (one goal, three assists) in 39 games this season, his first with Pittsburgh. -- Wes Crosby

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm is week to week for the Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman left a 4-3 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Monday with 14:11 remaining in the third period.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Lindholm will not play on the Bruins' four-game road trip, which began with a 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and continues against the Calgary Flames on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN).

Lindholm, who will not need surgery, has 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) and is averaging 22:23 of ice time in 56 games this season.