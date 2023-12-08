NHL Buzz: Rust out for Penguins against Panthers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust has an upper-body injury and the forward will not play for the Penguins against the Florida Panthers on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

Rust did not play in the third period of the Penguins' 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. His final shift ended with 1:42 remaining in the second period.

Drew O'Connor skated at right wing on the Penguins' top line during practice Thursday, alongside center Sidney Crosby and left wing Jake Guentzel.

The Penguins recalled forwards Marc Johnstone, Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday, and sent forwards Joona Koppanen and Alex Nylander to the AHL.

Forward Noel Acciari, who has missed three games because of a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve. -- George Richards

Boston Bruins

Charlie McAvoy is day to day with an upper-body injury, and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is “hopeful” the defenseman will play against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN).

“We’re hopeful for tomorrow,” Montgomery said Friday. “I do want to rule out [that] it’s nothing with the head. It’s upper body, nothing with the head.”

McAvoy left early in the third period of Boston’s 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday after taking a reverse high hit from Sabres forward JJ Peterka. McAvoy was slow to get up and briefly remained on the bench before leaving the game.

“[McAvoy’s role] is not something that any one person can fill,” Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. “He plays every role on our team, plays big minutes. … We’re all going to have to do it collectively as a group.”

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was out Thursday because of an illness, but practiced Friday and is an “option” for Saturday against Arizona, Montgomery said. -- Joe Pohoryles

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin could return to the lineup when the Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN360, TVAS, CBC).

The defenseman did not play in the Sabres’ 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday because of a lower-body injury.

"He feels better today, and this is going to be a, 'How much better are you feeling each day now' situation," coach Don Granato said Friday. "The other night he played through soreness and we're trying to manage it that way until it resolves to the point he's not playing with that. That's day to day, we'll see where he is tomorrow. He's a possibility for tomorrow."

Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who is dealing with an illness, will miss a second straight game. Devon Levi was called up from Rochester of the American Hockey League and made 29 saves in the win for Buffalo (11-14-2).

"'Upie' is not a possibility for tomorrow," Granato said. "He did skate today. He's still recovering and he's in a day to day category. This will resolve in being gone, an illness. But it's a day to day now and he will not be back tomorrow in any capacity for backup or starting."

Granato would not say if Levi or goalie Eric Comrie would start Saturday. -- Heather Engel

Washington Capitals

T.J. Oshie could play for the Capitals when they host the New York Rangers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG) after the forward missed the past six games because of an upper-body injury.

“I have to be good tonight and tomorrow, but I feel good,” Oshie said after skating in a lightly attended optional practice on Friday.

Oshie, who has two points (one goal, one assist) in 17 games this season, has not played since being injured on a hit by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm on Nov. 24. The 36-year-old resumed skating last week and rejoined the Capitals wearing a non-contact jersey for practice Wednesday. He wore a regular jersey for an optional morning skate before Washington’s 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Capitals forward Max Pacioretty, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, also skated Friday.

Coach Spencer Carbery said there is no target date for Pacioretty to make his season debut, but it could come in 2-3 weeks.

“The next big step is him practicing with the group,” Carbery said. “He’ll start, I’m sure, in a non-contact [jersey]. Then, once he gets into that regular jersey, then [it’s] game on, we’re getting pretty close.” – Tom Gulitti