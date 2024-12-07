Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Colton back for Avalanche against Red Wings
Will Smith out for Sharks against Panthers; Dahlin being evaluated by Sabres
© Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images
Colorado Avalanche
Ross Colton will return to the lineup for the Avalanche against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX; ALT) after missing 17 games because of a broken foot.
Colton, who had nine points in 10 games and was tied for second in the NHL with eight goals before getting injured Oct. 28 , is expected to play on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Valeri Nichushkin. He also will be on the second power-play unit.
Colton had 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 80 games with the Avalanche last season and had missed six games during the past three seasons prior to the injury.
"I haven't really experienced anything like this, so I'm not sure what to expect," he said after the morning skate Saturday. "Maybe it will take a couple periods to get back or maybe it will take a game or two. I'm just going to play physical, play fast and bring that juice." -- Dave Hogg
San Jose Sharks
Will Smith will not play when the Sharks visit the Florida Panthers on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA) because of an upper-body injury and is day to day.
The rookie forward sustained the injury during an 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Smith finished the game and played 15:50 on 21 shifts.
Smith did not practice Friday, with coach Ryan Warsofsky saying that they would see how "Saturday shakes out," in deciding if he would play against Florida.
The No. 4 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Smith has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 24 games this season. -- George Richards
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin will not play against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday because of back spasms and "is still being evaluated," coach Lindy Ruff said.
The defenseman played one shift in the third period of a 5-4 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday before leaving the game and did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
The injury is related to one Dahlin had during training camp, when he left practice early on the first day. He didn’t skate with the team for five days before rejoining them at practice, and played in their preseason game Sept. 27 in Munich, Germany, as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal.
Dahlin is third on the Sabres with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists).
Jordan Greenway and Mattias Samuelsson each are getting closer to a return from injury but will not play Saturday.
Samuelsson, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens and has missed 10 games.
Greenway has missed nine games because of a middle body injury. The forward left practice early Nov. 15 because of the injury, which he had been playing through. He had a procedure last week to help it heal. -- Heather Engel
Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Pacioretty was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday and could be in the lineup when the Maple Leafs visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC).
The forward has missed the past 10 games with a lower-body injury since last playing Nov. 9. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 games this season.
Jake McCabe was placed on injured reserve Saturday, retroactive to Nov. 30 because of a head injury.
The defenseman has missed three games since he was injured in a 5-3 won against the Lightning on Nov. 30.
He skated during an optional workout Thursday and at the morning skate prior to a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday, with Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube saying he is "going in the right direction" but that he is not ready to play.
McCabe has five assists in 23 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Goalies Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot will miss at least two more games for the Red Wings with each out because of a lower-body injury.
Coach Derek Lalonde said neither will play against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX; ALT) or at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.
Ville Husso will make this third straight start Saturday. Husso, who began the season as the Red Wings' starter, is 0-3-2 with a 3.69 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in five games (four starts) this season.
Sebastian Cossa, who has yet to make his NHL debut since being recalled from Grand Rapids of the Americna Hockey League on Dec. 2, will be the backup. -- Dave Hogg
New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal has begun skating on his own for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 2-0 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 30.
The initial timeline for Barzal's recovery was 4-6 weeks. The forward has been out for five weeks and has missed 17 games, but there is no update on when he will be able to return to practice.
Barzal has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this season.
Forward Anthony Duclair, who has been out since Oct. 19 because of a lower-body injury, continues to skate on his own, and defenseman Adam Pelech, who sustained a jaw injury Nov. 1, skated with the team for a second straight day in a noncontact jersey.
Semyon Varlamov missed his second straight practice and third in the past four days because of a lower-body injury. There is no update on the goalie's status ahead of the Islanders' back-to-back games this weekend, beginning against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN).
Goalie Marcus Hogberg, who was an emergency recall from Bridgeport of the AHL on Thursday, remains with the Islanders. -- Stefen Rosner