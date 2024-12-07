NHL Buzz: Colton back for Avalanche against Red Wings

Colorado Avalanche

Ross Colton will return to the lineup for the Avalanche against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX; ALT) after missing 17 games because of a broken foot.

Colton, who had nine points in 10 games and was tied for second in the NHL with eight goals before getting injured Oct. 28 , is expected to play on a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Valeri Nichushkin. He also will be on the second power-play unit.

Colton had 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 80 games with the Avalanche last season and had missed six games during the past three seasons prior to the injury.

"I haven't really experienced anything like this, so I'm not sure what to expect," he said after the morning skate Saturday. "Maybe it will take a couple periods to get back or maybe it will take a game or two. I'm just going to play physical, play fast and bring that juice." -- Dave Hogg