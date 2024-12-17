NHL Buzz: Drury out at least 4 weeks for Hurricanes after hand surgery

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular Jersey but will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B).

It was the first time the Sabres captain skated with the team since experiencing back spasms that will force him to miss a seventh straight game.

“Today was nice to finally get back with the boys,” Dahlin said. “It’s been a while, so I’m very happy I’m back and I feel better. … It’s been a grind, but we figured it out and I’m in a good spot right now.”

The defenseman said the plan is for him to practice Thursday with an eye on returning against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff wouldn’t commit to Dahlin being ready Friday.

“I don’t have the answer,” Ruff said. “It was just another good day. He had a good day yesterday, a good day this morning. Hasn’t been in a practice, so I think we’ll evaluate when we get him in one on Thursday.”

Forward Jordan Greenway left the morning skate early and is doubtful to play. Nicolas Aube-Kubel could return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday. -- Sean Farrell