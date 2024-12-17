Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Drury out at least 4 weeks for Hurricanes after hand surgery
Dahlin skates, won’t play for Sabres against Canadiens; Pachal signs 2-year contract with Flames
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
Carolina Hurricanes
Jack Drury will be out at least four weeks for the Hurricanes after having hand surgery, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday.
The center broke a bone in his hand in the first period of a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10. He had surgery two days later.
Drury has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 28 games this season while averaging 13:09 of ice time.
Carolina (19-10-1) hosts the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin took part in the morning skate wearing a regular Jersey but will not play against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B).
It was the first time the Sabres captain skated with the team since experiencing back spasms that will force him to miss a seventh straight game.
“Today was nice to finally get back with the boys,” Dahlin said. “It’s been a while, so I’m very happy I’m back and I feel better. … It’s been a grind, but we figured it out and I’m in a good spot right now.”
The defenseman said the plan is for him to practice Thursday with an eye on returning against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).
Sabres coach Lindy Ruff wouldn’t commit to Dahlin being ready Friday.
“I don’t have the answer,” Ruff said. “It was just another good day. He had a good day yesterday, a good day this morning. Hasn’t been in a practice, so I think we’ll evaluate when we get him in one on Thursday.”
Forward Jordan Greenway left the morning skate early and is doubtful to play. Nicolas Aube-Kubel could return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday. -- Sean Farrell
Calgary Flames
Brayden Pachal signed a two-year contract with the Flames on Tuesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $1.1875 million.
The 25-year-old defenseman was in the final season of a two-year contract he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 28, 2023, and could have become a restricted free agent after this season. The Flames claimed Pachal on waivers Feb. 4.
"I think I came here, and management and coaches gave me an opportunity to prove that I can play in this league,” Pachal said. “For me, this contract's just another two years to prove myself. I feel like over the course of my career it's kind of been a theme, just proving myself and continuing to do so. This contract is no different."
Pachal has two points (one goal, one assist) and is averaging 14:31 of ice time in 31 games entering Calgary’s game against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN). He is second among Flames defensemen with 72 hits and fifth with 34 blocked shots.
He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 93 games with the Flames and Golden Knights.
New Jersey Devils
Curtis Lazar will return against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN).
The forward missed 21 games with a knee injury; he was injured Oct. 27 in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed Lazar will return and will center the fourth line, replacing Justin Dowling after participating in a full practice Monday.
Lazar, who has a goal and an assist in 12 games this season, will play on a line with Tomas Tatar, who was a healthy scratch the past two games. -- Lou Korac
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin traveled with the Capitals for their two-game road trip and participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey ahead of their 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Monday.
The forward and Washington captain skated with his teammates on Saturday in a noncontact jersey for the first time since fracturing his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. He had been skating on his own before practices prior to that.
The Capitals announced Nov. 21 that Ovechkin would be out 4-6 weeks.
“So, now he’s back integrated with the group, he’s on the road,” coach Spencer Carbery said after the morning skate Monday. “So, the next step would be him taking off that noncontact jersey and practicing full, which should get him into contact drills.”
The Capitals’ two-game road trip concludes at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT), when Ovechkin was expected to skate again in the morning. The team is off Wednesday and will practice Thursday.
Washington (21-7-2) has gone 8-3-1 in the 12 games without Ovechkin.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Marcus Pettersson is week to week with a lower-body injury.
The defenseman did not practice Monday after being injured in the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, taking a hit and falling into the boards.
“He’s a tough guy to replace on our group of D back there,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s a stabilizing defenseman no matter what pair we put him with.
“He just has a real conscientious game on both sides of the puck. He helps us. So, it’s going to provide opportunities for others to step in and fill roles.”
Pettersson has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 32 games this season while averaging 21:47 of ice time.
The Penguins (13-14-5) host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE).
Matt Grzelcyk replaced Pettersson on a defense pair with Erik Karlsson at practice.
“I think if we can move the puck together and use each other well, I think we can have some success on the breakout,” Grzelcyk said. “It’s just about being good off the rush and not allowing teams to kind of set up in our own end.” -- Wes Crosby
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov missed his second straight game Monday, a 6-5 win at the Edmonton Oilers, because of an illness.
The center and Florida captain did not participate an optional morning skate after missing a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Saturday.
"I think we left Anton Lundell in a hotel in Seattle for a week last year, I think ‘Barky’ had pneumonia for a month. So, we’re going to be careful with these," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
“Guys will play through anything, but sometimes it’s just not the smartest thing to do."
Barkov is third on the Panthers (19-11-2) with 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 22 games this season.
“He’s the best two-way player in hockey, so obviously we could use him in a game like this,” Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “But when you have guys in, guys out, you’ve got to find a way … it doesn’t matter who’s in or who’s out.
“But he’s such a talented player and we’re so lucky to have him. Ever since I’ve been here, he just seems to keep getting better and better, and people still don’t seem to know about it too much. It’s crazy. I don’t get it, but I’m super lucky to play with him. So, hopefully we can get him back here soon.” -- Gerry Moddejonge