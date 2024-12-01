NHL Buzz: Wood month to month for Avalanche with upper-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Colorado Avalanche

Miles Wood is out month to month with an upper-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Saturday.

The forward was placed on injured reserve Thursday. He played 10:43 in a 2-1 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Wood, who previously missed seven games with an upper-body injury earlier this month, has three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 games this season.

Forward Chris Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Thursday and played 5:36 in a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. He has one goal in 14 games with the Avalanche this season and one goal in five AHL games.

Bednar also said defenseman Josh Manson (upper body) is week to week and defenseman Oliver Kylington (upper body) is day to day.

St. Louis Blues

Philip Broberg returned for the Blues in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after missing 12 games with a right knee injury.

Broberg had three shots on goal in 24:08 of ice time.

The defenseman was injured against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 2 when forward Mitch Marner fell on his leg in the second period of a 4-2 Blues win.

Broberg was activated from injured reserve Friday.

"He impacts the game with the puck and without the puck," coach Jim Montgomery said. "The transitional game that I think he impacts the most just because of his ability to see plays, end plays, make plays.

"When you get a player that can eat up north of 20 minutes, it allows you to take minutes away from other guys that have been over-taxed, whether it's a (Ryan) Suter, a (Colton) Parayko or (Justin) Faulk. They've been eating up a lot of minutes. We can reduce them by two, add a little bit more to [Broberg] and it strengthens the depth of our third pairing."

Broberg has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 13 games this season, his first with St. Louis after signing a two-year, $9.16 million contract Aug. 20.

The Blues were 5-6-1 without Broberg.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich did not play Saturday after leaving in the second period of a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday with a lower-body injury.

Buchnevich skated briefly during an optional morning skate but was replaced by Alexandre Texier.

"You don't want to take any risks of exacerbating what's happened to the lower-body injury," Montgomery said. " -- Lou Korac

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil each returned for the Rangers in a 4-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Kreider, who missed three games with back spasms, had two shots on goal in 18:22 of ice time. Chytil, who had missed seven straight with an upper-body injury, had one shot on goal in 16:22.

To make room for Kreider and Chytil, Reilly Smith and Jonny Brodzinski were scratched.

New York lost five games in a row prior to Saturday. -- Dan Rosen

Utah Hockey Club

Maveric Lamoureux is out 4-6 weeks for Utah because of an upper-body injury.

The 20-year-old rookie defenseman has three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 games this season. He was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 29) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Utah (10-10-4) lost four of six before a 6-0 win at Vegas on Saturday.