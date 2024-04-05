NHL Buzz: Marner to return for Maple Leafs at Canadiens

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner will return for the Maple Leafs when they visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN).

The forward has missed the past 12 games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 7.

“I just want to get back, get back in the rhythm of things and try to contribute to help our team win games,” Marner said Friday. “Just getting up to game speed (is the biggest challenge) regardless of how many skates or workouts you do, it’s always tough to get back into game speed, especially the game speed at the level we are at right now. Just try to get acquainted with it as quickly as possible and just make sure the first couple shifts you try to keep them short and quick.”

Coach Sheldon Keefe opted to keep the line of Auston Matthews centering left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and right wing Max Domi together and instead slotted Marner at right wing on a line with center John Tavares and left wing Bobby McMann.

Right wing William Nylander moved to a line with center Pontus Holmberg and left wing Matthew Knies.

Marner is third on Toronto with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 62 games this season. -- Dave McCarthy

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin could be out when the Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCH) in order to manage his ice time because of an upper-body injury the forward initially sustained Feb. 22.

Seguin missed 11 games before returning to the lineup March 20. He's played six of seven games since returning, being scratched March 26 as the Stars were cautious about his ice time.

"It's management between the sports science and the trainers and [coaches]," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said Friday. "Depending on how he's feeling, obviously back to backs you have to think about whether you want to play him."

Forward Mavrik Bourque was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday and the 22-year-old could make his NHL debut if Seguin doesn't play.

Bourque, selected with the No. 30 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, leads the AHL with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 66 games.

"He was probably getting a little bit impatient waiting for a chance," DeBoer said. "We were very fortunate this year, knock on wood, with injuries to our forwards, or lack of injuries. So that opportunity never presented itself. But he's been knocking on the door all year to be the guy to come up and play obviously with [Logan] Stankoven." -- Taylor Baird

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad likely will miss the rest of the regular season because of an undisclosed injury, but the Panthers are "quite confident that he's 100 percent and ready to go by the first game" of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, coach Paul Maurice said.

Ekblad played 7:16 in a 5-3 loss against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday before being ruled out because of an injury. The defenseman has 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) and is plus-27 in 51 games this season.

"This is not new and it's not unknown to us, what it is," Maurice said of Ekblad's injury. "He's got a real good handle on how long it's going to take and he's progressing really well today from it, so we're getting there. We're going to miss him."

Defenseman Josh Mahura played in Ekblad's absence and had an assist in 15:28 of ice time when Florida defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Thursday.

Maurice said defenseman Uvis Balinskis, who was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, also will play during the final weeks of the regular season.

Florida also is without forward Carter Verhaeghe, who is week to week because of an upper-body injury sustained during a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

"We have lots of confidence he'll be ready for start of the playoffs," Maurice said Tuesday. "He may make the last [regular season] game, but we don't think he'll play many regular-season games."

Verhaeghe is fourth on the Panthers with 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 75 games. -- Callum Fraser

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot could make his return from a lower-body injury this weekend, Senators coach Jacques Martin said Thursday.

"Thomas is getting close," Martin said. "I think he's had some good skates yesterday and today."

The defenseman hasn't played since leaving during the third period of a 6-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on March 27. Chabot practiced Thursday in a regular jersey as the extra defenseman. After their 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the Senators host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CITY, MSG) and visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Defenseman Jakob Chychrun left the morning skate early Thursday after being involved in a collision behind the net. He was minus-2 in 21:51 against the Panthers.

Forward Angus Crookshank is out indefinitely because of a lower-body injury, and defenseman Travis Hamonic did not play Thursday because of an undisclosed injury.

Forward Rourke Chartier was cleared from an upper-body injury and returned to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. -- Callum Fraser

Vegas Golden Knights

Tomas Hertl is nearing a return but won't make his Golden Knights debut against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SNE).

The 30-year-old forward, who has been skating on his own, hasn't played since Jan. 27 and opted to have surgery to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee Feb. 12. He said March 11 he was hoping to be back on the ice with Vegas in two weeks.

Hertl practiced in a regular jersey with the Golden Knights for the first time Tuesday but did not play in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks. After its game Friday, Vegas plays at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday and the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

"We're coming back here [to Vegas] after Arizona," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "He's not going to play tomorrow, so he won't travel. Sunday, when we practice, I'll have a better idea of how it's shaping out for the Vancouver and Edmonton trip."

Hertl, who sustained the injury with the San Jose Sharks, was acquired by Vegas on March 8 in a trade for forward prospect David Edstrom and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Hertl, who has 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 48 games this season, has six seasons remaining on an eight-year contract he signed with San Jose on March 16, 2022. He had to waive his no-movement clause in order to be acquired by Vegas. -- Paul Delos Santos

Philadelphia Flyers

Sean Couturier will miss at least the next two games for the Flyers because of an upper-body injury.

The center is day to day and did not travel with the team for their games at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B) and at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

"Little nicked up now, hopefully we'll get him back here and get him going down the right road," coach John Tortorella said Friday.

Couturier left a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday with 7:39 remaining in the first period after falling hard into the boards in the Islanders zone. -- Adam Kimelman