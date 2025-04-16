NHL Buzz: Letang of Penguins has heart surgery, expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang had surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (small hole in the heart), the Penguins said Wednesday.

The 37-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover. He will not play in Pittsburgh's final regular-season game, against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE).

A small hole in the wall of Letang’s heart was found after he had a stroke in January 2014. He missed five games after another stroke Nov. 28, 2022.

Letang played a season-low 17:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. He missed practice Tuesday because of a medical appointment, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.

In his 19th NHL season, Letang has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and a Penguins-high 23:32 of ice time in 74 games.

Pittsburgh (33-36-12) will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season after qualifying each of the previous 16.

Defenseman P.O Joseph, out because of an upper-body injury since March 1, practiced Tuesday for the first time in a regular jersey.

Defenseman Filip Kral was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League to ensure the Penguins had enough players to fill a lineup Thursday, Sullivan said. -- Wes Crosby