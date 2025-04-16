Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Letang of Penguins has heart surgery, expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover
Hamilton could play for Devils against Red Wings; Ehlers week to week for Jets
© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins
Kris Letang had surgery to close a patent foramen ovale (small hole in the heart), the Penguins said Wednesday.
The 37-year-old defenseman is expected to need 4-6 weeks to recover. He will not play in Pittsburgh's final regular-season game, against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE).
A small hole in the wall of Letang’s heart was found after he had a stroke in January 2014. He missed five games after another stroke Nov. 28, 2022.
Letang played a season-low 17:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Sunday. He missed practice Tuesday because of a medical appointment, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.
In his 19th NHL season, Letang has 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) and a Penguins-high 23:32 of ice time in 74 games.
Pittsburgh (33-36-12) will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season after qualifying each of the previous 16.
Defenseman P.O Joseph, out because of an upper-body injury since March 1, practiced Tuesday for the first time in a regular jersey.
Defenseman Filip Kral was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League to ensure the Penguins had enough players to fill a lineup Thursday, Sullivan said. -- Wes Crosby
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton could return against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MAX, truTV, TNT).
The defenseman has missed the past 18 games because of a lower-body injury. Hamilton has been skating on his own the past three weeks and participated in warmups prior to a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday.
New Jersey (42-32-7) is third in the Metropolitan Division and will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.
"I think there's a chance he [could return for the first round of the playoffs], but it's just a matter of how he continues to progress," coach Sheldon Keefe said April 8.
The 31-year-old left a 4-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on March 4 after getting tangled with Stars forward Mason Marchment behind the net in the first period.
Hamilton leads Devils defensemen in goals (nine) and is second in assists (31) and points (40) while averaging 19:48 of ice time in 63 games.
Winnipeg Jets
Nikolaj Ehlers is week to week for the Jets because of a lower-body injury.
The forward was injured late in the second period of a 5-4 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and did not return for the third. Ehlers was skating down the left boards when he collided with linesperson James Tobias, with Ehlers' right skate blade catching Tobias' skate.
He previously missed nine games because of a lower-body injury from Dec. 1-17.
"It's related to the first time," Jets coach Scott Arniel said Tuesday. "Obviously got reinjured again when he ran into the [linesperson]."
Ehlers has 63 points (24 goals, 39 assists) in 69 games this season, which is third on the Jets, behind forwards Kyle Connor (96 points) and Mark Scheifele (86).
Arniel also said forward Gabriel Vilardi, who has missed the past 10 games because of an upper-body injury, is day to day. Vilardi has NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games this season.
The Jets (55-22-4) will close their regular season against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+). They have won the Presidents' Trophy as the top team during the regular season and will face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon and Jake Middleton returned to the lineup for a 3-2 overtime win against the Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Spurgeon, a defenseman and the Wild captain, missed a 3-2 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday after taking a puck in the throat during a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday.
"It was fine for the rest of the shift and then sort of when the whistle went I stood up and everything started to spin, and balance was sort of gone and stuff was starting to blur," Spurgeon said. "So obviously a little panic for a bit there, not really sure what's going on. I'm just happy with the way it's recovered."
Middleton, also a defenseman, missed the previous four games because of an upper-body injury sustained on a hit from New York Islanders center Bo Horvat during a 3-1 loss April 4. He participated in an optional practice Monday.
The Wild (45-30-7) clinched the first wild card in the Western Conference with the win, and will play the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.
Defenseman Zeev Buium, who joined the Wild and practiced Monday after signing a three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, did not play. -- Jessi Pierce