NHL Buzz: Hill to start for Golden Knights against Oilers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Vegas Golden Knights

Adin Hill will start against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS).

The 27-year-old goalie missed seven games because of a lower-body injury sustained during the third period of a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 23.

“Yeah, he’s going to go,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said following the morning skate at Rogers Place. “We weren’t sure coming into the trip. He had just joined the team on the weekend before we left, so we knew we had to get him in. So tonight’s going to be the night.”

Vegas (42-27-8) can clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. It trails the Los Angeles Kings by one point for third place in the Pacific Division.

Hill, who helped the Golden Knights win the Cup last season, is 18-10-2 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 32 games. -- Gerry Moddejonge

Vancouver Canucks

Elias Lindholm could return from an upper-body injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS).

The center, who has been listed as day to day since missing the first of seven games March 25, took part in practice Tuesday.

"Possible for tomorrow but he's getting close," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Tuesday.

Lindholm said he expects to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin April 20.

"I feel confident. I feel good. I feel healthy," Lindholm said. "I'm excited to hopefully play soon and get some games before playoffs."

Vancouver (48-22-8) leads the Edmonton Oilers by five points for first place in the Pacific Division and has four games remaining in the regular season; Edmonton has two games in hand.

Lindholm has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 22 games with the Canucks since being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 31. He scored two power-play goals in his first game but has seven points in 21 games since.

"So far in the regular season it hasn't worked out so I'm pretty excited to get this thing going," Lindholm said. "I'm motivated and I feel good and confident so hopefully I can get back playing soon and play a couple games and get going and be ready." -- Kevin Woodley

Carolina Hurricanes

Jackson Blake, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's NCAA ice hockey player, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 20-year-old forward is fourth among NCAA players with 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 40 games for the University of North Dakota this season, which had its season end with a 4-3 loss to the University of Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 29.

He was selected by the Hurricanes in the fourth round (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft. The Hobey Baker winner will be announced Friday (6 p.m. ET; NHLN).

"Jackson is an explosive playmaker who has played a key role in North Dakota's success over the past two seasons," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said. "Hockey is in his blood, and we can't wait to see how his game continues to grow at the next level."

His father, Jason Blake, played 871 NHL games as a forward for the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks from 1998-2012 and was a two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist at North Dakota.

The Hurricanes (50-22-7), who are second in the Metropolitan Division, play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS).

St. Louis Blues

Justin Faulk will miss the remainder of the regular season because of an upper-body injury.

The defenseman was injured during the second period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday following an altercation with Sharks forward Luke Kunin. Faulk did not play in a 6-5 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The Blues (41-32-5) have four games left, beginning with hosting the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D). They would be eliminated from playoff contention with a regulation loss combined with a Golden Knights win against the Oilers.

"I think he's week to week. We want to be cautious with his injury," St. Louis coach Drew Bannister said after practice Tuesday. "Even if this was two months ago, it would still be week to week with him. It is what it is.

"With a week left right now, and pending how we play and other teams play around us, that could be extended, so there is a possibility he could be back in the lineup with our season being extended, but we'll see how that plays out."

Forward Jake Neighbours is day to day because of an upper-body injury also sustained during the second period Saturday and has been ruled out Wednesday. Neighbours, who is tied for the team lead with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou with 27 goals, also did not play Sunday.

"As of today he's feeling normal," Bannister said of Neighbours. "Obviously yes, we're going to be cautious and we'll go through the protocols of getting him back on the ice here working out, getting back on the ice and then skates with us." -- Lou Korac