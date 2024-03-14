NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 14

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

This Eastern Conference Final rematch from last postseason features two teams with high-powered offenses; the Panthers lead the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.9), and the Hurricanes are tied for sixth (32.7) in the category. Florida also ranks eighth in goals per game (3.32) and Carolina is right behind them in ninth (3.31). But the Panthers are allowing the fewest goals per game (2.35) this season, and the Hurricanes are allowing the fifth-fewest (2.68). Florida had a 5-2 home win against Carolina on Nov. 10, but then the Hurricanes bounced back with a 1-0 shutout victory at home against the Panthers.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk has 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in his past 33 games, the third most in the NHL over that span since Dec. 23 behind Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid (62 points each). Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has 10 points in his past seven games on a separate line with forward Sam Reinhart (10 points in past eight). Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past five games and seven shots on goal over his past two on a line with forwards Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen (11 points in his past eight).

This matchup also features two of the biggest movers prior to the NHL Trade Deadline in forwards Jake Guentzel of the Hurricanes (did not have point in Carolina debut Tuesday) and Vladimir Tarasenko of the Panthers (three points in three games since trade).

2. New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

3-way moneyline:

NYI regulation win: +140

Draw at end of regulation: +310

BUF regulation win: +140

The Sabres have won consecutive games and are inching back into Stanley Cup Playoff contention ahead of their home game against the Islanders, who are currently five points ahead of Buffalo with two games in hand. New York had its six-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday but is 10-6-3 under new coach Patrick Roy. Buffalo is 16-11-1 since Jan. 1.

The teams split their first two games of the season, with the Islanders defeating the Sabres 3-2 in their season opener at UBS Arena on Oct. 14 before Buffalo responded with a 3-1 home win Oct. 21. The Islanders have the second-most overtime/shootout losses (14) in the NHL this season. Forward Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with two points (one goal, one assist) in the season series, while Buffalo forward Tage Thompson leads all players with 14 shots on goal in the two games.

3. New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE)

NYR puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

TBL puckline (+1.5 goals): -275

The Rangers have won three straight games and are 7-2-1 in their past 10. They visit the Lightning, who are 4-5-1 in that same span. Tampa Bay, which is coming off a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 9, is outscoring the Rangers this season, ranking seventh in the League in goals per game (3.40), while New York is tied for 10th (3.28). The Rangers are outshooting the Lightning with the 16th-most shots on goal per game (30.9) this season, while Tampa Bay is 22nd (29.3). New York has won two of its past three games by multiple goals.

The Rangers are 2-0-0 against the Lightning this season, outscoring them 8-2 in the span and led by forward Vincent Trocheck’s five points (one goal, four assists) in the season series. Trocheck has had at least three shots on goal in seven straight games. Tampa Bay forward Anthony Duclair had two points (one goal, one assist) in his Lightning debut on a line with Steven Stamkos (four assists in past three games) after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks prior to the trade deadline.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg