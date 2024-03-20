GM meetings, Predators’ recent success discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

A recap of the NHL General Managers' meetings and a look into some of the teams in the Stanley Cup Playoff race highlighted the agenda on this week's edition of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke on Wednesday from South Florida, where the general managers met for three days to discuss and debate the state of the game, leaving with several minor proposals for rule changes.

Rosen, Roarke and Cotsonika talk about the reasons why the GMs decided to leave well enough alone with the 3-on-3 overtime format and rules, citing the fact that an NHL-record 70 percent of games that go beyond regulation are ending in overtime this season.

They discuss the additions to the coach's challenge rule for penalties on delay of game for shooting the puck over the glass and on certain high-sticking minors. They also talk about the future of the Arizona Coyotes.

In addition, Rosen, Roarke and Cotsonika talk about the struggles of the Detroit Red Wings and the success of the Nashville Predators.

Also, Rosen and Roarke discuss why they think the Colorado Avalanche are the best team in the Western Conference and arguably the entire NHL right now, and if the Tampa Bay Lightning can be as dangerous in the playoffs as they currently look.

The Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils also enter the conversation on the podcast.

