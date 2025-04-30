Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 1

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule:

Thursday, May 1

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, in Ottawa. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on TBS.

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, in St. Paul. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SN360 and TVA Sports.

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, in Denver. The game will be televised on TBS in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SN360 and TVA Sports.

The start time for Game 6 of the First Round series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 1, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

