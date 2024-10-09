NHL announces multiyear Canadian partnership with J.P. Wiser's

Country's No. 1 whisky brand to be visible on Rogers Sportsnet, ‘Prime Monday Night Hockey’

JPWisers_NHL_1000x563
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

TORONTO & NEW YORK -- J.P. Wiser’s, Canada’s #1 whisky brand, is pouring its iconic Canadian spirit, passion and 165-years of history into a new multiyear Canadian partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®), which names J.P. Wiser’s the Official Whisky of the NHL.

“Hockey isn’t just a game in Canada; it’s woven into our cultural fabric and creates lifelong traditions. As one of Canada’s oldest whisky brands, J.P. Wiser’s understands the importance of upholding such a legacy,” said George Skarpathiotakis, Senior Brand Director of J.P. Wiser’s.

“This collaboration allows J.P. Wiser’s to build on the tradition of bringing friends together over a Canadian whisky during Canada’s game. Bringing these two iconic brands together we will unite generations of fans and communities through their shared passion for the NHL, celebrating those moments that matter most in homes across Canada,” he added.

“We are thrilled to welcome J.P. Wiser’s to the NHL family where together we will celebrate game night rituals with our passionate fans across Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. “We look forward to bringing creative and impactful campaigns to living rooms across the nation, while providing J.P. Wiser’s major brand visibility.”

Already a well-recognized name in the NHL due to its partnerships with the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Pittsburgh Penguins, J.P. Wiser’s is further solidifying its position as the go-to whisky by enhancing its role as the official choice for game night celebrations.

As part of this partnership, NHL fans can look forward to limited edition whiskies, co-branded promotional merchandise, in-store signings and social media contests. J.P. Wiser’s will also be visible on TV during NHL games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet and Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video in Canada with prominent branding on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during select games.

On November 4th, J.P. Wiser’s will also launch a new NHL marketing campaign for the 2024-25 season. As the second installment under the 'Wisely Done' umbrella, the campaign will air nationally on TV across Canada and spotlight two prominent NHL Alumni, Ryan Smyth and Doug Gilmour.

“I’m really excited for people to see this ad because the concept felt true to Canadian hockey roots. Ryan and I had a great time shooting it, even squeezing in some chirps in between takes for old-times’ sake. And of course, it helped that I’ve always enjoyed J.P. Wiser’s whisky,” stated Stanley Cup® Champion and two-time NHL® All-Star Doug Gilmour.

To learn more about J.P. Wiser’s, visit www.jpwisers.com

