NHL announces home openers for 2024-25 season

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the home openers for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season. The League’s complete 1,312-game schedule will be announced tomorrow.
FULL LIST OF HOME OPENERS, 2024-25 SEASON
Anaheim Ducks – Oct. 16 vs. Utah
Boston Bruins – Oct. 10 vs. Montreal
Buffalo Sabres – Oct. 10 vs. Los Angeles (North American home opener)
Calgary Flames – Oct. 12 vs. Philadelphia
Carolina Hurricanes – Oct. 11 vs. Tampa Bay
Chicago Blackhawks – Oct. 17 vs. San Jose
Colorado Avalanche – Oct. 12 vs. Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets – Oct. 15 vs. Florida
Dallas Stars – Oct. 12 vs. NY Islanders
Detroit Red Wings – Oct. 10 vs. Pittsburgh
Edmonton Oilers – Oct. 9 vs. Winnipeg
Florida Panthers – Oct. 8 vs. Boston
Los Angeles Kings – Oct. 24 vs. San Jose
Minnesota Wild – Oct. 10 vs. Columbus
Montreal Canadiens – Oct. 9 vs. Toronto
Nashville Predators – Oct. 10 vs. Dallas
New Jersey Devils – Oct. 10 vs. Toronto (North American home opener)
New York Islanders – Oct. 10 vs. Utah
New York Rangers – Oct. 12 vs. Utah
Ottawa Senators – Oct. 10 vs. Florida
Philadelphia Flyers – Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver
Pittsburgh Penguins – Oct. 9 vs. NY Rangers
San Jose Sharks – Oct. 10 vs. St. Louis
Seattle Kraken – Oct. 8 vs. St. Louis
St. Louis Blues – Oct. 15 vs. Minnesota
Tampa Bay Lightning – Oct. 12 vs. Carolina
Toronto Maple Leafs – Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh
Utah Hockey Club – Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
Vancouver Canucks – Oct. 9 vs. Calgary
Vegas Golden Knights – Oct. 9 vs. Colorado
Washington Capitals – Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey
Winnipeg Jets – Oct. 11 vs. Chicago