16-game Saturday in NHL gives fans plenty of options

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1)

Though this won’t be a battle of the Tkachuk brothers, because Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is injured, this will be a great measuring-stick game for Brady Tkachuk and the Senators. Ottawa made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and look primed to get back again this season. But just getting to the playoffs certainly isn’t enough, and for any team in the NHL with designs on winning the Cup, getting through the Panthers is tantamount. Yes, it’s only the first week of the season, and yes, the Panthers are banged up with Tkacuk and Aleksander Barkov out, but a strong performance from Ottawa here could go a long way to giving them confidence and fire for the rest of the season. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET MNMT, MSGSN)

After scoring his 895th goal on April 6 at UBS Arena to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record, Alex Ovechkin returns seeking another milestone goal against the Islanders in their home opener. The Capitals left wing needs three goals to become the first player in League history to reach 900. It will also be the first meeting between 40-year-old Ovechkin, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, and 18-year-old Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Schaefer made his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG)

Mike Sullivan's typical stoicism will be tested when he returns to Pittsburgh to coach against his former team for the first time. He coached against the Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, a forgettable 3-0 loss in his debut behind the Rangers bench. This will be different. This will be the opportunity for Pittsburgh fans to say thank you to the coach who guided their team for 10 years, to seven consecutive playoff appearances from 2015-22, to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, to 409 regular-season wins, the most by a coach in Penguins history. This might be one of the most personally emotional games Sullivan will ever coach. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

Is this a preview of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final? Most likely not. Five years down the road? Now that’s not a far-fetched idea. You want to see the future of the NHL? Tune into this game. You’d be hard-pressed to find more up-and-coming talent than in this matchup, which features the past two Calder Trophy winners as NHL rookie of the year -- 20-year-old Chicago forward Connor Bedard (2024) and 21-year-old Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson (2025). Now here comes Canadiens 19-year-old forward Ivan Demidov, who this week was named the early season favorite to win the award in 2025-26 by NHL.com. And don’t forget 21-year-old Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar, who led the U.S. in scoring (six goals, six assists) in its gold medal run at the IIHF World Championships in May. These truly are four of the sport’s top young guns … and each will be on display at the United Center. Should be fun to watch. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KTVD, ALT)

This isn’t the first time Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen is going against his former team. His hat trick in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round helped the Stars eliminate the Avalanche. But it’s always worth watching the Stars and Avalanche. These two are once again expected to be two of the Central Division’s best teams. Dallas was second and Colorado third in the division last season. Each team has great superstars, from Rantanen and Matt Duchene for the Stars to Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for the Avalanche. These teams will be battling throughout the season. Their first meeting is just the start of the fun. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY)

Forward Evander Kane returns to Edmonton to face his former team for the first time since being traded to Vancouver on June 25. The 34-year-old forward is healthy after missing the entire regular season with the Oilers last season because of surgery to repair a sports hernia injury. Kane returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and helped Edmonton get to a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, again losing to Florida. It will be interesting to see the reception Kane gets in Edmonton on his return and how physically he plays against his former teammates. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG)

Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner on a line together feels like something that only could happen in a video game. But now that they're together, they could put up video game-style numbers. Marner and Eichel could be the first Vegas Golden Knights players to each reach 100 points; Marner hit that plateau for the first time in the NHL last season (102 points) with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Eichel is capable of joining him after he had a career-high 94 points in 2024-25. Playing their third game in four nights could be a challenge, but the offensive fireworks that Eichel and Marner are capable of together make Vegas can't-miss viewing this season. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor