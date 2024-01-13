Capitals use 3rd-period comeback to hand Rangers 4th loss in row

Dowd tied it 2-2 at 6:36 by tipping a shot from Evgeny Kuznetsov, who drove around the net for a backhand out front, before Oshie tapped in a backdoor pass from Dylan Strome to put Washington ahead 3-2 at 8:29.

"I think there's a lot of character in the room," said Oshie, who has two goals in three games since starting the season with one in the first 20. "There has been a big learning curve with systems and guys' individual play, a lot of cold streaks, if you will. I think, through all of that, we're starting to develop a little bit of resiliency that really goes a long way down the stretch here, when everyone's fighting for every point.

"Tonight was no different, bouncing back from our last game (4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday), where we didn't play how we wanted to. ... It builds a lot of confidence to know that, you stick with your game, you're going to be able to pull it out at the end of the night."

Anthony Mantha scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves for the Capitals (20-14-6), who had lost three of four and played without forward Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury) for the first time this season.