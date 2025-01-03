Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (17-19-1) at CAPITALS (25-10-3)
Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Louis Domingue
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)
Suspended: Matt Rempe
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Connor McMichael -- Lars Eller
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck and Kreider each is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance. ... Rempe, a forward, will serve the sixth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery shook up the lines at practice Friday; Raddysh moved from the fourth line to the first, McMichael from first-line right wing to third-line center, and Mangiapane moved from the third line to the fourth.