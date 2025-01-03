Rangers at Capitals projected lineups

RANGERS (17-19-1) at CAPITALS (25-10-3)

Noon ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Brett Berard

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Louis Domingue

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (upper body)

Suspended: Matt Rempe

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Taylor Raddysh

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Connor McMichael -- Lars Eller

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck and Kreider each is expected to play after missing practice Friday for maintenance. ... Rempe, a forward, will serve the sixth game of an eight-game suspension for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during a 3-1 win Dec. 20. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery shook up the lines at practice Friday; Raddysh moved from the fourth line to the first, McMichael from first-line right wing to third-line center, and Mangiapane moved from the third line to the fourth.