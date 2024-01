Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that the puck deflected off Ivan Barbashev’s skate and entered the New York net while he was in the process of stopping. Rule 49.2 (iv) states, in part, “a goal will be allowed when a puck enters the goal after deflecting off an attacking player’s skate or deflects off his skate while he is in the process of stopping.”