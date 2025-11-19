Golden Knights end Rangers' 6-game road winning streak

LAS VEGAS -- Tomas Hertl had two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights ended the New York Rangers' six-game road winning streak with a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.
Hertl extends point streak to 5 games, Hutton scores first of season for Vegas
Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, and Shea Theodore scored, and Akira Schmid made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (9-4-6), who have won two of three.
“We’ve had a couple of tough bounces over the last five or six games,” Theodore said. “Some unfortunate goals again, but we keep fighting our way through right down to the end. Schmid had a couple of huge saves with some big blocks there, too. Hopefully this gets the ball rolling and we can take some momentum from it.”
Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers (10-9-2), who have lost two in a row.
“It feels like we’re a step behind in the O-zone where we can be on top of guys a little bit quicker and create turnovers and get chances off the advantage,” Trocheck said. “We’re just not there. We need to fix that a little bit and then obviously get it into the net.”
Bowman gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, burying a rebound into an open net following a tip attempt from Hertl on the power play.
It was Bowman's second NHL goal in his fourth game.
“He’s helping himself every night,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Can he keep up with the pace and strength of NHL hockey night after night? That has not dropped off in four games. That’s a good sign.”
Hutton made it 2-0 at 3:23 of the second period, scoring with a wrist shot in close that beat Shesterkin five-hole.
It was his first goal since March 19, 2024.
“Anytime you put the puck in the net and get the goal for the guys, it’s always good,” Hutton said. “It’s been a minute since I scored one.”
Brodzinski got the Rangers on the board and made it 2-1 at 8:56. Schmid made the initial save on Will Cuylle’s shot on an odd-man rush, but Brodzinski was there for the rebound at the back door.
“He was playing well,” Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. “He was going to the net. The one thing Jonny has the capability of doing is scoring goals.”
Theodore pushed it to 3-1 at 7:18 of the third period, roofing a wrist shot on the power play past a screened Shesterkin. The Golden Knights have scored five goals on the man-advantage in their past three games (5-for-9).
“We have two good units, and the past couple of games we’ve both chipped in,” Theodore said. “We have guys at the net, we have sticks in front. Some of the hands are right. We’re getting good looks. We’re getting good looks on the weakside. … I was fortunate to find the net.”
Brodzinski thought he cut it to 3-2 at 12:42, poking in a loose puck in the crease. However, Cassidy challenged for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.
“The bench reacted quickly to that one,” Cassidy said. “Even to me, it seemed like they might have something here. So right away, [video coach] Dave [Rogowski] pulled it up and it wasn’t close.”
Trocheck did cut it to 3-2 at 17:17, redirecting Artemi Panarin’s shot with Shesterkin on the bench for the extra attacker.
“It was kind of a low-event game on both sides,” Sullivan said. “They got some of their best chances on the power play. I thought a game like tonight, you don’t get a lot off the rush with the structure they bring. You’ve got to find ways to create offense with the grind game.”
NOTES: Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner tied Jonathan Marchessault for the most points (21) by a player through their first 20 games with the franchise with the secondary assist on Bowman’s goal. … Hertl extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists).