Golden Knights end Rangers' 6-game road winning streak

Braeden Bowman, Ben Hutton, and Shea Theodore scored, and Akira Schmid made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (9-4-6), who have won two of three.

“We’ve had a couple of tough bounces over the last five or six games,” Theodore said. “Some unfortunate goals again, but we keep fighting our way through right down to the end. Schmid had a couple of huge saves with some big blocks there, too. Hopefully this gets the ball rolling and we can take some momentum from it.”

Jonny Brodzinski and Vincent Trocheck scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers (10-9-2), who have lost two in a row.

“It feels like we’re a step behind in the O-zone where we can be on top of guys a little bit quicker and create turnovers and get chances off the advantage,” Trocheck said. “We’re just not there. We need to fix that a little bit and then obviously get it into the net.”