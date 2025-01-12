Shesterkin makes 29 saves, Rangers edge Golden Knights

Vincent Trocheck and Adam Edstrom scored for New York (20-20-2), which has won back-to-back games and four of its past six.

Mark Stone scored, while Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves for Vegas (28-11-3), which has lost back-to-back games.

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:16 of the second period with a wraparound, power-play goal when Braden Schneider poked the puck off Stone’s stick and past Shesterkin.

Trocheck tied the game 1-1 at 9:54 while on the power play. Mika Zibanejad's slap shot from the point hit Trochek in the chest in front of the net, and Trocheck backhanded the loose puck into an open net.

Edstrom tipped in a Jonny Brodzinski shot at 5:57 of the third period to give the Rangers a 2-1 final.