Rangers at Golden Knights

RANGERS (28-13-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Brendan Brisson -- Byron Froese

Paul Cotter -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak

Logan Thompson

Isaiah Saville

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Shesterkin will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Thompson will start for the ninth time in 10 games. ... Amadio, a forward, will not play; the Golden Knights will call up another forward from Henderson of the American Hockey League prior to game time, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

