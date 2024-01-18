Rangers at Golden Knights

RANGERS (28-13-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-14-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Brendan Brisson -- Byron Froese
Paul Cotter -- Byron Froese -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez – Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korcazak
Logan Thompson
Isaiah Saville
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Michael Amadio (upper body), Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), Ben Hutton (upper body) William Karlsson (lower body), Jiri Patera (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Rangers will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. ... Shesterkin will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Thompson will start for the ninth time in 10 games. ... Amadio, a forward, will not play; the Golden Knights will call up another forward from Henderson of the American Hockey League prior to game time, coach Bruce Cassidy said.