Rangers at Mammoth projected lineups

RANGERS (10-10-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-3)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Juuso Parssinen
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone-- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Miller is day to day and will not play; the forward was injured during a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... The Mammoth held an optional skate Saturday. ... Yamamoto returns to the lineup, replacing O’Brien, a forward.