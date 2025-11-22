Rangers at Mammoth projected lineups

RANGERS (10-10-2) at MAMMOTH (10-8-3)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jonny Brodzinski

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Juuso Parssinen

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Will Borgen (upper body), Matt Rempe (upper body), J.T. Miller (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone-- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Miller is day to day and will not play; the forward was injured during a 6-3 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... The Mammoth held an optional skate Saturday. ... Yamamoto returns to the lineup, replacing O’Brien, a forward.

