Rangers score 3 in 3rd, defeat Utah to extend point streak to 6

Artemi Panarin scored twice for the Rangers (21-20-3), who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves.

Mattias Maccelli scored twice for Utah (18-19-7), which has lost three in a row and is 1-4-0 on a seven-game homestand. Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves.

Reilly Smith tied it 3-3 with a short-handed goal 28 seconds into the third period. He took a stretch pass from Braden Schneider and scored with a shot from the top of the left circle that went over the blocker of Vejmelka and in under the crossbar.

Chris Krieder then gave the Rangers their first lead, 4-3, at 10:22. Sam Carrick won a face-off back to Kreider, who skated into the high slot and scored with a shot that deflected in off the stick of Ian Cole.

Panarin scored his second goal of the game into an empty net at 19:22 for the 5-3 final.

Maccelli gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period, getting to the rebound of Barrett Hayton's shot below the left circle and scoring from a sharp angle.

Panarin responded at 3:42 to tie it 1-1. He beat Vejmelka glove side from the left circle off a pass from Alexis Lafreniere, who intercepted a pass from Mikhail Sergachev below the goal line.

Maccelli scored his second of the period to make it 2-1 at 8:12. He lifted the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren and jammed in another rebound off a shot from Hayton.

Arthur Kaliyev tied it 2-2 at 16:25 of the first, knocking in a rebound that trickled behind Vejmelka. It was his first goal in four games with New York since being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6.

Logan Cooley scored a power-play goal 57 seconds into the second period to put Utah back in front 3-2. He buried a shot five-hole from the right circle off a no-look pass from Clayton Keller.