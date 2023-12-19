Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (21-7-1) AT MAPLE LEAFS (16-6-6)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Sheshterkin

Johnathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson -- Connor Timmins

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Max Lajoie, Pontus Holmberg, Simon Benoit

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status Report

The Rangers will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Matthews and Brodie will each play after missing a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of illness... Jones will make his second straight start.