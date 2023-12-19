Rangers at Maple Leafs

RANGERS (21-7-1) AT MAPLE LEAFS (16-6-6)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Sheshterkin
Johnathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson -- Connor Timmins
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Max Lajoie, Pontus Holmberg, Simon Benoit
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status Report
The Rangers will use the same lineup as they did in a 2-1 overtime win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. ... Matthews and Brodie will each play after missing a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday because of illness... Jones will make his second straight start.