Kartye scores twice, Rangers top Lightning in regular-season finale for both teams

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and J.T. Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who will finish the season with a 34-39-9 record. Dylan Garand made 29 saves in his third career NHL start.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Corey Perry each scored, and Brandon Halverson made 17 saves in his second career NHL start for the Lightning (50-26-6), who will have home ice in the Eastern Conference First Round best-of-7 series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay forwards Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli, as well as defensemen J.J. Moser and Ryan McDonagh were healthy scratches.

Kartye gave New York a 1-0 lead at 4:02 of the first period when he sent a wrist shot past Halverson on the short side off a pass from Zibanejad.

Kartye scored again at 1:29 of the second period to extend the Rangers' lead to 2-0. He got the puck off Miller's zone entry play that caromed off the end boards, and put a sharp angle snap shot over Halverson's stick from the left side.

Gabe Perreault gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead at 4:49 with a wrist shot from the left point that got past Halverson on the glove side thanks to a screen in front.

Bjorkstrand got the Lightning on the board to make it 3-1 at 11:15, collecting a rebound from Scott Sabourin's original shot and tucking home a backhand shot in front as he fell to his knees.

Zibanejad added a power-play goal at 12:46 to push the New York lead to 4-1 on a tip from the slot off a touch pass from Alexis Lafrenière.

Perry scored 51 seconds into the third period to make it 4-2. He sent a whip around shot on his backhand from high in the right circle through Garand's pads.