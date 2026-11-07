Video Review: NYR @ SEA – 8:25 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Distinct Kicking Motion

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal New York

Explanation: Video review determined New York’s Tye Kartye kicked the puck into the Seattle net. According to Rule 37.4: “A ‘distinct kicking motion,’ for purposes of Video Review, is one where the video makes clear that an attacking Player has deliberately propelled the puck with a kick of his foot or skate and the puck subsequently enters the net. A goal cannot be scored on a play where an attacking Player propels the puck with his skate into the net (even by means of a subsequent deflection off of another Player) using a ‘distinct kicking motion.’”

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