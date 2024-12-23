Rangers need 'more heart' to end skid, turn season around

NEWARK, N.J. -- It was a somber locker room, and the disappointment was palpable and evident on the faces of each New York Rangers player following a 5-0 loss to the rival New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday.

"We got to show more heart," forward Vincent Trocheck said. "Just from a man, individually, everybody's got to look at themselves in the mirror and dig a little deeper. On multiple goals (given up against New Jersey) we left our goalie out to dry, and we got to be better."

Trocheck, who is the center on the top line with Artemi Panarin and right wing Alexis Lafreniere, tried to provide some sort of spark at 3:55 into the game when he engaged in a fight with Devils forward Paul Cotter in front of the Rangers bench. Unfortunately for Trocheck, the tussle seemed to ignite the Devils, with Jack Hughes scoring the game's opening goal shortly after, at 4:29.

"You're never preplanning it, but in a hole like this, you're just trying to get the guys going a little bit," Trocheck said. "Guys just have to go out and do it. You can talk about it all you want but we got to stop looking around, waiting for somebody else. We got to dig deeper."

New York coach Peter Laviolette was asked if he felt the team lacked heart. The Rangers were outshot 29-12 and went 0-for-4 with three shots on goal on the power play.

"I mean, I don't like the way the game ended ... I don't like how we finished the game today," Laviolette said. "I agree with [Trocheck]. There's a purpose in which we play where the game has got to be better. We need more from everybody. I thought in the second period from a 5-on-5 standpoint, we held them in check but we didn't generate enough ourselves and that seems to be an issue right now … we're not generating enough offense. Defensively, the last couple games, it's tightened up from a 5-on-5 but we're not getting enough looks at what we need in order to be successful offensively."