Rangers ease past Sharks, move into 2nd Eastern Conference wild card

Panarin, Fox each scores twice for New York

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each scored twice, and the New York Rangers defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-1 at SAP Center on Saturday.

New York moved into second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets, but the Rangers have played two more games.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (35-32-7), who lost 5-4 in overtime at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. J.T. Miller and Urho Vaakanainen each had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

Cam Lund scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (20-43-9), who are 2-3-0 in their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 12:04 of the first period. After Urho Vaakanainen's stick broke on the one-timer attempt, the puck went to the right for Braden Schneider, whose cross-ice pass found Panarin alone in the left circle. His wrist shot beat Georgiev blocker side.

Panarin made it 2-0 at 13:58. He walked the blue line and fired a wrist shot through traffic that beat Georgiev blocker side.

Fox made it 3-0 at 4:48 of the second period. Mika Zibanejad stole the puck and fed on the right wing to Brennan Othmann, who sent a cross-ice pass to Fox for the shot into the open net.

Jonny Brodzinski made it 4-0 at 3:08 of the third period. Brodzinski walked down the left wing, and his wrist shot from the top of the circle deflected in off of Georgiev's glove.

Fox scored his second to make it 5-0 at 5:47. Miller's shot from the side of the net went off Georgiev and sat on the goal line for Fox to tap in.

Trocheck's short-handed goal made it 6-0 at 16:53. Miller fed Trocheck on a 2-on-1 from the left wing.

Lund ended Quick's shutout bid at 17:46 with a power-play goal to make it 6-1. Lund took a drop pass from Collin Graf at the right circle and beat Quick over the glove with a wrist shot for his first goal in his second NHL game.

