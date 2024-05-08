Rangers’ resiliency on full display in Stanley Cup Playoffs

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The New York Rangers didn't need to prove to themselves that they could overcome adversity by rallying to win a Stanley Cup Playoff game in double overtime.

But it sure didn’t hurt to win in such fashion heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series thanks to confidence they gained and resiliency they had during regular season, both on full display in a 4-3 victory in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

"We had more than a couple comeback wins this year," captain Jacob Trouba said after the game. "That's something you build throughout the year. It's not like we're grasping for something we've never done or don't know how to do."

New York set a team record for most comeback wins in a single regular season with 28. It went 20-15-1 when the opponent scores the first goal (that didn't happen in Game 2) and won 10 games when trailing after two periods (that did happen).

But doing it the way the Rangers did in Game 2 -- coming back twice, not letting goals against late in the first and second periods have a negative carryover effect, tying the game in the third period, killing two penalties in overtime, relying on goalie Igor Shesterkin to be on his game, relying on their power play to make the difference, which it did on the game-tying and game-winning goals -- it all plays a role going into Game 3.

Why?

Because all of it is proof to the Rangers that their blueprint to consistent success in the regular season on their way to setting team records with 55 wins and 114 points is the exact same blueprint they can follow to find consistent success in the playoffs.

That's exactly what they've done to win six games in a row to start the postseason.

"Nothing is going to change," forward Barclay Goodrow said.

The Rangers’ special teams were elite in the regular season, third in the League on both the penalty kill (84.5 percent) and power play (26.4 percent).

They're still elite in the playoffs, and easily the biggest reason, aside from Shesterkin, they have a 2-0 lead on the Hurricanes.