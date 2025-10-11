Rangers at Penguins projected lineups

RANGERS (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary

Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke

Arturs Silovs

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck, a forward, is week to week after being injured in the second period of a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Zibanejad will return to center after playing the first two games at right wing on the Rangers' first line. ... Rust, normally first-line right wing, participated in an optional morning skate and is close to returning after missing the first two games, Penguins coach Dan Muse said. ... Silovs will start for the second time this season; he made 25 saves in a season-opening 3-0 win at the Rangers on Tuesday.