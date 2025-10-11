Rangers at Penguins projected lineups

RANGERS (1-1-0) at PENGUINS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Sheary
Juuso Parssinen -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck, a forward, is week to week after being injured in the second period of a 4-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. ... Zibanejad will return to center after playing the first two games at right wing on the Rangers' first line. ... Rust, normally first-line right wing, participated in an optional morning skate and is close to returning after missing the first two games, Penguins coach Dan Muse said. ... Silovs will start for the second time this season; he made 25 saves in a season-opening 3-0 win at the Rangers on Tuesday.