Rangers at Penguins projected lineups 

RANGERS (22-27-6) at PENGUINS (27-14-11)
3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh
Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Artemi Panarin, Connor Mackey
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Kevin Hayes
Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Brett Kulak -- Connor Clifton
Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Shea
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: None
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed), Kris Letang (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Suspended: Bryan Rust
Status report
Panarin was a healthy scratch for a second straight game for a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday; the forward is being held out of the lineup for roster management purposes. ... Malkin, a forward, and Letang, a defenseman, did not practice Friday; an update on each is expected to be provided Saturday. ... Hayes was on the second line in place of Malkin on Friday; the defense rotated without Letang. ... Rust, usually right wing on Pittsburgh's first line, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 3-2 win Sunday.