Rangers at Penguins projected lineups 

RANGERS (22-27-6) at PENGUINS (27-14-11)

3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Brennan Othmann -- Noah Laba -- Taylor Raddysh

Brett Berard -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Robertson -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Scott Morrow

Jonathan Quick

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Artemi Panarin, Connor Mackey

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Adam Fox (lower body), Adam Edstrom (lower body), Conor Sheary (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Justin Brazeau

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Kevin Hayes

Rutger McGroarty -- Ben Kindel -- Anthony Mantha

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Brett Kulak -- Connor Clifton

Ilya Solovyov -- Ryan Shea

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: None

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (undisclosed), Kris Letang (undisclosed), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Ryan Graves (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Suspended: Bryan Rust

Status report

Panarin was a healthy scratch for a second straight game for a 2-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday; the forward is being held out of the lineup for roster management purposes. ... Malkin, a forward, and Letang, a defenseman, did not practice Friday; an update on each is expected to be provided Saturday. ... Hayes was on the second line in place of Malkin on Friday; the defense rotated without Letang. ... Rust, usually right wing on Pittsburgh's first line, will serve the second of a three-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser during a 3-2 win Sunday.