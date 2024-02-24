Rangers edge Flyers, tie franchise record with 10th straight victory

Shesterkin makes 40 saves, Rempe scores game-winner for 1st NHL point

Recap: Rangers at Flyers 2.24.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves, and the New York Rangers tied a team record with their 10th straight win, 2-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Alexis Lafreniere and Matt Rempe scored for New York (39-16-3).

The Rangers twice had won 10 consecutive games: from Dec. 19, 1939 to Jan. 13, 1940, and Jan. 19 to Feb. 10, 1973.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (30-21-7), which had won three straight at home. Samuel Ersson made 22 saves.

Lafreniere put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at 11:56 of the second period. With the teams playing 4-on-4, Vincent Trocheck skated the puck into the Flyers zone and passed to a trailing Lafreniere, who moved to the top of the left face-off circle and beat Ersson between his pads. 

Foerster tied it 1-1 at 2:36 of the third period. He scored with a one-timer at the edge of the crease after Scott Laughton fed him from behind the net while falling to the ice. Foerster was back in the lineup after the forward missed  four games with an injury to his right foot.

Rempe put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 6:31, getting his first NHL point in his fourth game. The rookie forward was standing at the edge of the crease when a puck redirected by Barclay Goodrow went off him.

Philadelphia played without forward Travis Konecny, its leading scorer, who is day to day because of an upper-body injury sustained during practice Friday.

