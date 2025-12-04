Rangers at Senators projected lineups

RANGERS (14-12-2) at SENATORS (13-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

J.T. Miller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Jonny Brodzinski

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Brett Berard

Conor Sheary -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Scott Morrow

Igor Shesterkin

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brennan Othmann

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Jonathan Quick (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Dennis Gilbert -- Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Lars Eller (undisclosed), Artem Zub (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Thursday with 10 skaters and two goalies. … Quick, a goalie who hasn’t played since Nov. 22, skated Thursday but will not dress. … Merilainen will start. … Zub, a defenseman, is day to day; Spence will take his spot on the first pair alongside Sanderson. … Eller, a forward, is day to day. … Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Gilbert will make his season debut. … Chabot, a defenseman who his injury in a 3-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 22, is “probably another, hoping, 10 days” from making a return, Senators coach Travis Green said.

