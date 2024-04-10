Islanders hold off Rangers, gain in Eastern playoff race

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson had two assists for the Islanders (36-27-15). Semyon Varlamov, who was making his fifth start in the past seven games, made 33 saves.

The Islanders are currently in third in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the Washington Capitals and three ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (53-22-4), who had won three straight. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves.

The Rangers are in first in the Metropolitan, three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, who defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday.

Mathew Barzal had a chance to give the Islanders the lead just 1:25 into the game after he was hooked on a breakaway by Adam Fox, but Shesterkin stopped his penalty shot attempt with his left pad.

Mike Reilly did give the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:12 when his centering pass for Barzal in front deflected in off the stick of Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Horvat extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:47 with a redirection of Dobson's shot from the right point.

Kyle Palmieri made it 3-0 at 13:38. Brock Nelson missed the net a one-timer from the low slot, but he got the puck behind the net and passed it back out to the crease, where Palmieri tapped it into an open net with Shesterkin out of position.

Kreider got the Rangers to within 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:47 of the second period. After Artemi Panarin double-clutched a one-timer, he was able to get a shot through for a redirection from Kreider in front.

Fox cut it to 3-2 at 15:01 with another power-play goal, scoring blocker side with a point shot through traffic.

The Rangers outshot the Islanders 14-4 in the third period, but Anders Lee scored an empty-net goal at 19:54 for the 4-2 final.

Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad left the game at 8:51 of the third period after colliding with Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech at center ice.